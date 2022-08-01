ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

By Metro Monthly staff
metromonthly.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.metromonthly.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
metromonthly.net

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration

Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Berlin, OH
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Society
City
Boardman, OH
Columbiana County, OH
Government
County
Columbiana County, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Canfield, OH
Columbiana County, OH
Society
City
Struthers, OH
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Poland, OH
Youngstown, OH
Society
Trumbull County, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway

The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 4th

Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Hubbard St. Patrick Parish Festival, Thursday through Sunday

Foods made by members of a Valley church headline a parish festival that runs from Thursday through Sunday. The favorites at the Hubbard St. Patrick Church Festival include haluski, stuffed cabbage, cavatelli and meatballs, sausage sandwiches, Greek gyros, meatball sandwiches, hand-cut fries, pizza fritta, corn dogs, Avalon pizza, quarter-pound super dogs, and Father Mike's Famous Steakburgers.
HUBBARD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Arts Festival#Wine Festival#Arts And Crafts#Localevent#Local Life#Italian American
WFMJ.com

VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases

COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
visitmercercountypa.com

Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)

Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
GROVE CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy