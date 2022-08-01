Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022

www.metromonthly.net
Thousands of dogs competing at Canfield dog show
Thousands of dogs and their owners will be competing.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
metromonthly.net
Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration
Main Library: A New Chapter Celebration – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County marked the completion of Main Library with a commemoration and open house on June 11, 2022. The $27-million project includes new/expanded spaces and equipment: a 125-person meeting room, Culinary Literacy Center, 36 state-of-the-art computers,...
WFMJ.com
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
WFMJ.com
Power, traffic lights restored to hundreds in Mahoning County
Power was out to more than 4,700 homes and businesses without electricity for more than an hour on Thursday. A vehicle ran into a utility pole near Johnston Place, just south of Matthews Road near Sheridan Road at around 9 a.m. In addition to Poland, most of the outages were...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 4th
Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
WFMJ.com
Hubbard St. Patrick Parish Festival, Thursday through Sunday
Foods made by members of a Valley church headline a parish festival that runs from Thursday through Sunday. The favorites at the Hubbard St. Patrick Church Festival include haluski, stuffed cabbage, cavatelli and meatballs, sausage sandwiches, Greek gyros, meatball sandwiches, hand-cut fries, pizza fritta, corn dogs, Avalon pizza, quarter-pound super dogs, and Father Mike's Famous Steakburgers.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases
COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
Truck causes thousands to lose power in Mahoning County
Officers said that an accident occurred on Johnston Place, causing the outage.
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
One cat was found dead and others were rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown.
Nicholas Amabile Memorial Poker Run returning Aug. 13
ELLWOOD CITY – The annual Nicholas “Austin” Amabile Memorial Poker Run will be held on Aug. 13. The event pays tribute to the life of the late Nicholas “Austin” Amabile, a graduate of Shenango High School who was killed on Aug. 17, 2017, at the age of 19, in a motorcycle accident.
Missing: Jackkeem Manigault
Jackkeem Manigault, 17, has been missing since May 2 from Youngstown.
Youngstown group prays over South Side neighborhood
Next Tuesday, "Now Youngstown" will hold a block party at Homestead Park.
2 water main breaks in Brookfield lead to boil alert
Two water main breaks in Brookfield led to a boil alert on Thursday.
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event.
visitmercercountypa.com
Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)
Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
Major upgrades keep cargo moving along Ohio River in Columbiana County
Transportation and shipping upgrades along the Ohio River in Columbiana County are getting more money thanks to a state grant.
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department's resources Thursday morning.
