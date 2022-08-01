Chachi Carvalho Trusts The Process With New Album ‘Legacy’

www.pawtuckettimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
thepublicsradio.org
Manny Ramirez and Miriam Cruz headline Dominican Parade and Festival this weekend
Rhode Island’s annual Dominican Cultural Parade and Music Festival is coming up this Sunday. Artscape producer James Baumgartner and morning host Chuck Hinman talked with festival organizer Marilyn Cepeda about what to expect. . MARILYN CEPEDA: The parade starts at 10 o'clock in the morning from Broad Street,...
newportthisweek.com
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
Valley Breeze
McKee, Grebien: Riverfront project part of wider plan
PAWTUCKET – The coming new soccer stadium and associated development on the Pawtucket riverfront is part of wider plan for the state to invest in Rhode Island communities and trust the leaders of those communities to know what’s best for their needs, said Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
rinewstoday.com
Summer Pops in the Park
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Perform “A Night at the Oscars” at Roger Williams Park. The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra returns for its Summer Pops in the Park Concert, “A Night at the Oscars,” at the Temple to Music located inside Roger Williams Park on Wednesday, August 3rd at 7pm, with a rain date of August 4 at the same time. The concert is free and open to the public.
rimonthly.com
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 4, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
johnstonsunrise.net
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
ABC6.com
Hottest day of the week Tomorrow, Providence opens cooling centers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence’s water parks, pools, and cooling centers will be operating with extended hours to combat the dangerous temperatures Thursday and Friday. City water parks and pools hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. both days. Locations and hours for cooling centers are below:
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures
Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
GoLocalProv
Baby Yoda Awful Awful, Anyone? A Rhode Island Classic Now Features a Star Wars Favorite
It’s the merging of two icons -- Newport Creamery has announced that its newest Awful Awful flavor features a Star Wars favorite. The “Baby Yoda Extreme Awful Awful” was unveiled on August 1, and will be available through the end of September. And just what is in...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
addictedtovacation.com
15 Unique Things To Do In Providence, Rhode Island
Finding unusual culture in Providence is not difficult if you know where to look, but without the right guide, many visitors feel lost. There are plenty of tourist destinations in RI and choosing between historical museums and botanical garden centers can be overwhelming. To discover the inside scoop of Providence, you have to probe deeper.
Trader Joe’s to open in Providence
The new location will be on South Main Street, according to the Trader Joe's website.
Report: Providence ranks 5th for worst rent hikes
Rent in Providence, according to the report, has increased 23.8% since last year.
Turnto10.com
Family feud turns into campaign fight between candidates
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A state representative is being challenged by his nephew in Johnston in the Democratic primary for House District 42. Both are making serious allegations against the other. The current representative, Edward Cardillo Jr., claims his nephew, Dennis Cardillo Jr., doesn't live in Johnston, which is...
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket Midnight Basketball unites community, decreases crime
PAWTUCKET – For the last five years, Pawtucket’s Midnight Basketball League has used the power of sports to bring youth from across the city together, curbing area crime in the process. The local, late-night league is led by Coach Larry Holloway and his wife, Erin. The midnight league,...
