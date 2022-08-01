Genuine Detroit Style Pizza Makes It’s Way to the Beautiful Alamo City

flicksandfood.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unsual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
flicksandfood.com
Follow the Music to the Fun Outdoor Patio with New Monthly DJ Series
Follow the Music to Pharm Table for Their First Friday Monthly DJ Series Starting August 5th. You are invited to follow the music to Pharm Table Apothecary Kitchen as they launch their first Friday Noches Bohemias starting August 5th. This new monthly DJ series is in conjunction with Southtown’s First Fridays.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
sanantoniomag.com
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
San Antonian becomes millionaire in Texas Lottery prize
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident has won $1 million dollars from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket 500x, according to a press release. The release says the ticket was purchased at a Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue. The San Antonian has chosen to...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio
While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
KSAT 12
Old school photos show what Texas students looked like more than 100 years ago
It’s almost time for students to head back to the classroom. Educators are making their way back to school after the summer break and students are starting to gather supplies but it’s a much different picture from how Texas schools used to look. Photos from the University of...
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday. These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan. The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic. The...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Man shot and killed inside an LA Fitness gym in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at an LA Fitness Monday evening on the north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The deadly shooting occurred before 7 p.m. at an LA Fitness located on 7140 Blanco Road. Police said a man was working out...
Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas/Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities.
KSAT 12
TRUST INDEX: Which expiration date should you use on the COVID-19 home tests?
SAN ANTONIO – When you open an at-home COVID-19 test kit, there are several components inside: the swab, the solution, and the test strip. A KSAT viewer brought to our attention that each piece has different expiration dates. We checked two different types of tests to confirm. The iHealth...
anjournal.com
Such a sad joke - The 'poor lady' killed the guy?
The legal injustice system in Texas just goes on and on and on, like the Energizer Bunny on speed, with no apparent end in sight as it pertains to the 2015 murder of 96-year-old McAllen resident Martin Knell. In this instance, the injustice on display pertains to the Monica Melissa...
Primera to distribute water cases to residents
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
sanantoniomag.com
Breakthrough Research at UT Health San Antonio
Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, has seen too many patients and families struggle with deadly bone marrow cancers. He is an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders that often lead to leukemia. A 25-year trailblazer in MPN research, he led the development of the first U.S. guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. He has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than 70 clinical trials that have resulted in MPN drug therapies, several of which have gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
