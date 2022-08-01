ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Genuine Detroit Style Pizza Makes It’s Way to the Beautiful Alamo City

flicksandfood.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
flicksandfood.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
flicksandfood.com

Follow the Music to the Fun Outdoor Patio with New Monthly DJ Series

Follow the Music to Pharm Table for Their First Friday Monthly DJ Series Starting August 5th. You are invited to follow the music to Pharm Table Apothecary Kitchen as they launch their first Friday Noches Bohemias starting August 5th. This new monthly DJ series is in conjunction with Southtown’s First Fridays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
City
Detroit, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Balcones Heights, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
Alamo, TX
Lifestyle
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KIXS FM 108

$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio

While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Pizza Crust#Pizza Dough#Detroit Style Pizza#Cheese Pizza#Food Drink#Austin Scoops#Cinnamon Sticks
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man shot and killed inside an LA Fitness gym in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at an LA Fitness Monday evening on the north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The deadly shooting occurred before 7 p.m. at an LA Fitness located on 7140 Blanco Road. Police said a man was working out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
anjournal.com

Such a sad joke - The 'poor lady' killed the guy?

The legal injustice system in Texas just goes on and on and on, like the Energizer Bunny on speed, with no apparent end in sight as it pertains to the 2015 murder of 96-year-old McAllen resident Martin Knell. In this instance, the injustice on display pertains to the Monica Melissa...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera to distribute water cases to residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
HARLINGEN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Breakthrough Research at UT Health San Antonio

Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, has seen too many patients and families struggle with deadly bone marrow cancers. He is an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders that often lead to leukemia. A 25-year trailblazer in MPN research, he led the development of the first U.S. guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. He has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than 70 clinical trials that have resulted in MPN drug therapies, several of which have gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy