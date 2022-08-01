KEDC collecting donations for flood victims

www.wymt.com
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
wymt.com
AEP Foundation donating $100,000 to EKY flood relief
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power’s parent company, American Electric Power (AEP), is giving back to the region they serve following last week’s devastating flooding. On Wednesday, officials with the company announced the AEP Foundation will donate $100,000 to four organizations working to address the immediate needs of those affected by the event.
wdrb.com
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
Order helps Ky. flood victims replace licenses, documents
Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order to make it easier for flood victims in 13 eastern Kentucky counties to replace lost driver’s licenses and other essential documents at no cost.
Fearing looters, Kentucky flood victims refuse to leave wrecked homes
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — First came the floods, then came the vultures. Kentucky residents badly in need of food and fresh water after the eastern half of the state was inundated last week by epic floods were refusing Wednesday to leave their wrecked homes for fear of losing what little they have left to looters.
wymt.com
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
wfxrtv.com
Samaritan’s Purse calls on volunteers to help in Kentucky
(WFXR) — After hundreds of homes in Kentucky were destroyed by flash flooding, relief organizations like Samaritan’s Purse jumped into action, inviting other community members to join them. Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief organization based out of Boone, North Carolina. It has responded to disasters as...
wymt.com
ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims. Volunteers have been helping with loading up supplies and sending them off to eastern Kentucky. ARH operates 14 hospitals and more than 90 clinics across the region. The nonprofit...
wymt.com
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
wymt.com
EKY county leaders gather Wednesday for news conference
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marks one week since many Eastern Kentucky families were startled awake by rushing flood waters. The devastating flooding destroyed neighborhoods, homes, roads, and bridges. As of Wednesday night, the death toll stands at 37, but officials in Hazard says 16 people are still missing in...
wymt.com
Flood Relief
$500,000 will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and $250,000 will go to the St. Bernard Project (SBP). ‘Appalachia Rises | Week of Giving’ announcement. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Dakota Makres. “Appalachia Rises” will support the ARH Foundation Fund for Flood Relief and...
WTVQ
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
WLOS.com
Hearts With Hands volunteers pack food boxes for Kentucky flood victims
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — More rain Monday hampered the search for victims and survivors in areas of Kentucky already hit hard with flooding. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after the region was swamped by nearly a foot of rain.
wymt.com
Lieutenant Governor visits EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few days, we have seen several state leaders tour communities devastated by flooding. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Knott Counties to see flood relief efforts in person and to hear the stories of Eastern Kentuckians who were affected.
wymt.com
How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
wevv.com
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
