New Mexico mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's vehicle crossed centerline before deadly crash: Police
ELKHART COUNTY, Indiana -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in the vehicle that crossed the centerline prior to a crash that left four dead, including the representative. Officers responded to the two-car crash just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in northern Indiana. Law...
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M for calling 2012 massacre a hoax
AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the conspiracy theorist's repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax.
