Congress & Courts

Senators seek $2 billion Space Force budget boost for missile defense, responsive launch

By Courtney Albon
MilitaryTimes
 4 days ago
MilitaryTimes

It‘s official: The Marine Corps has its 1st Black 4-star general

On Monday the Senate officially confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley as the nation’s first Black four-star Marine general. Langley, who will now lead U.S. troops in Africa as the commander of U.S. Africa Command, was widely expected to land the confirmation following a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee in late July.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US Senate votes in favor of Finland, Sweden joining NATO

U.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s 95-1 vote — for the...
FOREIGN POLICY
MilitaryTimes

Army sergeant’s death being investigated after car falls off bridge in Lithuania

The Army is looking into the death of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, who died last Thursday while on temporary duty in Lithuania, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Magallan, a section sergeant with the 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas, died in a car accident, U.S. Army Europe and Africa spokesperson Maj. Scott Kuhn said in an email.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

‘In prison or the DFAC?’: soldiers complain about base food

Times look tough for the U.S. Army if a photo of the breakfast served at one of the dining facilities to a soldier with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion is any indication. “I guess 299BSB is broke as hell, and we still went to NTC,” wrote user u/willsugmar, who shared a picture of a meager biscuit, sad scrambled eggs, and a pathetic puddle of gravy.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Leaders, stop stressing the metrics, Army Reserve chief says

ARLINGTON, Va. – The chief of the Army Reserve has a message that might bring relief to unit commanders, but could also make a dedicated Army data geek’s head explode. “Leaders need to stop monitoring metrics every week,” Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels wrote in a recent paper she discussed today in a talk at the headquarters of the nonprofit Association of the U.S. Army.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Tell us: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?

Marines of all generations, we want to know: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?. Did you contribute to drinking all the beer in Iceland?. We are in the market for reviews, epic stories and even photos from your favorite Marine Corps MEU stops for a future story. Submissions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

An Air Force return to early officer promotions would be ill-advised without more data

I appreciate Maj. Kevin Rossillon’s recent column suggesting a return to early officer promotions. However, I feel compelled to offer a dissenting view. My main issue with the opinion piece is that it fails to seriously grapple with the points that Col. Jason Lamb has argued in his essays. In fact, the author states that he does not reject them and even agrees with many of Col. Lamb’s points as valid, though that’s all we’re told. So, we’re left as readers to fill in the blanks with assumptions and searching for implied facts, material for which the article is ripe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Pentagon reminds everyone not to wipe their phones

In light of revelations that senior Defense Department officials’ phones were scrubbed of communications in the final days of the Trump administration, the Pentagon’s No. 2 official is reminding everyone that the contents of their government phones are to be preserved. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks sent the...
CELL PHONES
MilitaryTimes

Veterans unemployment under 3% for the fifth consecutive month

The veterans unemployment rate settled at 2.7% for the third consecutive month in July, extending positive news about the veterans job market to its best streak in 22 years, according to the federal researchers. In its monthly employment estimates released Friday, officials from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said about...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Kenya's presidential election is important

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans were voting Tuesday to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time. One top candidate is Raila Odinga, an opposition leader in his fifth run for the presidency who is being supported by his former rival Kenyatta. The other is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Both tend to focus far more on domestic issues, raising the question of how either will follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts to quell the tensions in neighboring Ethiopia or disputes between Rwanda and Congo. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MilitaryTimes

US, Indonesian soldiers hold drills on Sumatra amid China concerns

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

