Senators seek $2 billion Space Force budget boost for missile defense, responsive launch

It‘s official: The Marine Corps has its 1st Black 4-star general
On Monday the Senate officially confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley as the nation’s first Black four-star Marine general. Langley, who will now lead U.S. troops in Africa as the commander of U.S. Africa Command, was widely expected to land the confirmation following a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee in late July.
US Senate votes in favor of Finland, Sweden joining NATO
U.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling expansion of the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Wednesday’s 95-1 vote — for the...
DoD’s missing Jan. 6 phone records need investigation, Senate leader demands
A top Senate Democrat is demanding an investigation into missing text messages from Defense Department leadership concerning the preparation for and response to the attack on the Capitol complex on Jan. 6. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the military’s inspector general needs to investigate the incident to help...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Army sergeant’s death being investigated after car falls off bridge in Lithuania
The Army is looking into the death of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, who died last Thursday while on temporary duty in Lithuania, according to U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Magallan, a section sergeant with the 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade out of Fort Hood, Texas, died in a car accident, U.S. Army Europe and Africa spokesperson Maj. Scott Kuhn said in an email.
‘In prison or the DFAC?’: soldiers complain about base food
Times look tough for the U.S. Army if a photo of the breakfast served at one of the dining facilities to a soldier with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion is any indication. “I guess 299BSB is broke as hell, and we still went to NTC,” wrote user u/willsugmar, who shared a picture of a meager biscuit, sad scrambled eggs, and a pathetic puddle of gravy.
Leaders, stop stressing the metrics, Army Reserve chief says
ARLINGTON, Va. – The chief of the Army Reserve has a message that might bring relief to unit commanders, but could also make a dedicated Army data geek’s head explode. “Leaders need to stop monitoring metrics every week,” Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels wrote in a recent paper she discussed today in a talk at the headquarters of the nonprofit Association of the U.S. Army.
Tell us: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?
Marines of all generations, we want to know: Where was your favorite Marine expeditionary unit stop?. Did you contribute to drinking all the beer in Iceland?. We are in the market for reviews, epic stories and even photos from your favorite Marine Corps MEU stops for a future story. Submissions...
An Air Force return to early officer promotions would be ill-advised without more data
I appreciate Maj. Kevin Rossillon’s recent column suggesting a return to early officer promotions. However, I feel compelled to offer a dissenting view. My main issue with the opinion piece is that it fails to seriously grapple with the points that Col. Jason Lamb has argued in his essays. In fact, the author states that he does not reject them and even agrees with many of Col. Lamb’s points as valid, though that’s all we’re told. So, we’re left as readers to fill in the blanks with assumptions and searching for implied facts, material for which the article is ripe.
China-Taiwan news: Taiwanese jets scrambled as 20 Chinese aircraft cross median line – live
Taiwan also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, its defence ministry said
Pentagon reminds everyone not to wipe their phones
In light of revelations that senior Defense Department officials’ phones were scrubbed of communications in the final days of the Trump administration, the Pentagon’s No. 2 official is reminding everyone that the contents of their government phones are to be preserved. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks sent the...
Veterans unemployment under 3% for the fifth consecutive month
The veterans unemployment rate settled at 2.7% for the third consecutive month in July, extending positive news about the veterans job market to its best streak in 22 years, according to the federal researchers. In its monthly employment estimates released Friday, officials from the Bureau of Labor Statistics said about...
EXPLAINER: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans were voting Tuesday to choose a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time. One top candidate is Raila Odinga, an opposition leader in his fifth run for the presidency who is being supported by his former rival Kenyatta. The other is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Both tend to focus far more on domestic issues, raising the question of how either will follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts to quell the tensions in neighboring Ethiopia or disputes between Rwanda and Congo. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Navy failed to address environmental impact of Growler fleet expansion, judge rules
SEATTLE — A federal judge has ruled that the Navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act during its environmental review process for the expansion of the Growler jet fleet at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The ruling said the Navy failed to disclose the basis for greenhouse gas emissions...
US, Indonesian soldiers hold drills on Sumatra amid China concerns
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than 5,000 soldiers...
