Innovate Carolina, 79 West in Chatham Park partner for entreprenurial workshops

Henry McKoy, Triangle economist, entrepreneurial leader, and community advocate accepts Presidential appointment
DURHAM – A professor at North Carolina Central University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an entrepreneurial leader. A community leader in charge of a revitalization effort in a historic neighborhood in downtown Durham. And a former official with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and former appointee of the North Carolina Economic Development Board that advocates for equity in workforce development.
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
NCSU to lead $9M research project to improve software supply chain security
RALEIGH – NC State University is the lead institution on a $9 million, multi-institution National Science Foundation grant to research technical challenges in software supply chain security and to help build a diverse workforce for the software industry. Modern software is vulnerable to malicious activity, and software professionals must...
In the Triangle, Tuesdays and Thursdays are most in-demand for coworking
RALEIGH – If you happen to be searching for Triangle coworking locations that offer single-day passes or regular, recurring workspace, you might be interested to learn that Tuesdays and Thursdays are most in demand. But demand for flexible space, whether coworking or fully-leased and occupied, continues to rise in the Triangle.
Triangle real estate market is slowing but agents warn it may just be seasonal
RALEIGH – For anyone wondering what’s going to happen in the Triangle real estate market the rest of the year, the latest available data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service could suggest a slowing market, at least in terms of price appreciation. But multiple real estate agents told WRAL...
Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation to buy New Zealand firm for $80M
RALEIGH – The Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to buy retailing and payment solutions provider Invenco for at least $80 million during the company’s quarterly earnings report. In February 2020, the publicly-traded company (NYSE: VNT) announced it would spin off from...
Tim Scales: What’s next for American Underground?
DURHAM – This summer, I had the pleasure and privilege to step into the role of executive director at the American Underground. I started as an AU member with my own startup in 2017, joined the AU team at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and now I’m thrilled to work with this team and our diverse community of member companies to continue the AU’s ongoing work in Durham.
IBM is ‘continuing to hire,’ senior exec says despite economic turbulence
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – IBM and its Raleigh-based Red Hat group continue to hire even as layoffs or hiring freezes are becoming more commonplace across the tech sector, a senior Big Blue exec says. “We’re always selective with our hiring and we’re constantly scanning the marketplace,” says Obed Louissaint,...
RTI, Duke Clinical Research Institute to partner on long COVID test data
DURHAM – The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) has been named the Clinical Trials Data Coordinating Center for large-scale national research studies aimed at understanding and improving the treatment of long COVID. [The CDC defines long covid this way: “Some people who have been infected with the virus that...
