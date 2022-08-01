ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2022 Player Ratings: Jeremy Swayman showed he belonged in solid rookie season

bvmsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bvmsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23

The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Devils avoid arbitration, sign Bratt to 1-year, $5.4M deal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration with Jesper Bratt, signing the up-and-coming Swedish forward to a one-year, $5.45 million contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday before the two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration. Bratt will be a restricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season and again have arbitration rights.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts

The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
NHL
NHL

Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE

Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NHL

Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen

Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More

The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target

One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Pro Hockey Rumors

Calgary Wranglers announce name, sign five players

After announcing its name Tuesday, Calgary’s AHL affiliate has signed five players to AHL contracts for 2022-23. Formerly known as the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Wranglers will begin play at the Scotiabank Saddledome next season. The five players signed were goalie Daniil Chechelev (whose NHL rights are owned by...
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: Flames AHL affiliate to be named the Calgary Wranglers

The Calgary Flames’ new American Hockey League affiliate will be officially named the Calgary Wranglers, multiple sources tell FlamesNation. The AHL franchise most recently operated out of Stockton, California as the Stockton Heat from 2015 to 2022. The Heat reached the AHL Western Conference Final in 2022 but fell to the eventual Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves in six games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins to Watch During Prospect Challenge game, Rookie Camp

For the first time since before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking part in the annual Prospects Challenge. Prospects in the Penguins organization will travel to Buffalo, NY for a single game in the tournament on September 17. Penguins youngsters will take on prospects from the Boston...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar

Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaa
NHL

Flyers sign forward Zack MacEwen to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Zack MacEwen to a one year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. MacEwen, 26 (7/8/1996), recently completed his first season with the Flyers after he was acquired...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy