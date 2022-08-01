2022 Player Ratings: Jeremy Swayman showed he belonged in solid rookie season

bvmsports.com
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
Devils avoid arbitration, sign Bratt to 1-year, $5.4M deal
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils avoided arbitration with Jesper Bratt, signing the up-and-coming Swedish forward to a one-year, $5.45 million contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing Wednesday before the two sides were scheduled to go to arbitration. Bratt will be a restricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season and again have arbitration rights.
Calgary Wranglers sign Brett Sutter, Daniil Chechelev, three others to AHL contracts
The Calgary Wranglers have signed five players — including Darryl Sutter’s son, Brett — to one-year American Hockey League contracts, the club announced Wednesday. Brett Sutter, 35, spent the last five seasons as captain of the AHL’s Ontario Reign and played his 1,000th professional game during the 2021–22 campaign.
Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE
Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
Previewing the Golden Knights' Preseason
The 2022-23 NHL preseason is now less than two months away.
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Winnipeg Jets: 5 Remaining Free-Agent Forwards to Target
One question Kevin Cheveldayoff should be asking right now is “who’s the best of the rest?”. It’s no secret the Winnipeg Jets have not had a strong offseason. While other teams loaded up on new talent over the past few weeks, GM Cheveldayoff only tinkered, making no additions that will move the needle at the NHL level.
Calgary Wranglers announce name, sign five players
After announcing its name Tuesday, Calgary’s AHL affiliate has signed five players to AHL contracts for 2022-23. Formerly known as the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Wranglers will begin play at the Scotiabank Saddledome next season. The five players signed were goalie Daniil Chechelev (whose NHL rights are owned by...
Report: Flames AHL affiliate to be named the Calgary Wranglers
The Calgary Flames’ new American Hockey League affiliate will be officially named the Calgary Wranglers, multiple sources tell FlamesNation. The AHL franchise most recently operated out of Stockton, California as the Stockton Heat from 2015 to 2022. The Heat reached the AHL Western Conference Final in 2022 but fell to the eventual Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves in six games.
Penguins to Watch During Prospect Challenge game, Rookie Camp
For the first time since before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking part in the annual Prospects Challenge. Prospects in the Penguins organization will travel to Buffalo, NY for a single game in the tournament on September 17. Penguins youngsters will take on prospects from the Boston...
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
Flyers sign forward Zack MacEwen to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Zack MacEwen to a one year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. MacEwen, 26 (7/8/1996), recently completed his first season with the Flyers after he was acquired...
