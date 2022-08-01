CROOKSTON POLICE RESPOND TO ACCIDENT ON 3RD AVE SOUTH AND SOUTH MAIN STREET

kroxam.com
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 4, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 8/3/2022 – At 2:00 p.m., the CFD responded to the 100 block of Sargent St. for an alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was found that the alarm activation was due to cooking. The CFD used natural ventilation, and there was no danger present. The CFD turned over control to staff and cleared the scene.
trfradio.com
Another Theft Reported from Rural TRF
Another theft reported from north of the college in Thief River Falls. The caller told sheriff’s deputies a Bostitch air compressor on wheels was among the items taken. Police responded to the 17 thousand block of 190th street just before 12:30pm Tuesday.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE LANE AND WALKWAYS AT SOUTH WASHINGTON ST. ON MONDAY
Motorists and pedestrians should be aware of lane/walkway closures in Grand Forks starting on Monday, August 8, on South Washington Street, near the 2300 block, just North of 24th Ave South. Outside traffic lanes and the pedestrian underpass under the roadway will be closed. The closure is needed to complete...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE
On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man now charged with murder in Grand Forks unattended death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Another charge is coming down for the man originally charged with tampering of evidence in a suspected homicide from May in Grand Forks. Authorities say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh has now been charged with murder in the death of Douglas Elgert. The 67-year-old was found unresponsive in a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th street on May 24th.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Careless Driving
A woman has been cited for careless driving following a motor vehicle accident Tuesday in Thief River Falls. Police say 69 year old Darlene Lorraine Abrahamson was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries following the accident at 8th and Main. According to the police report, Abrahamson ran into the rear of a 2002 Chevy that was stopped at the light.
trfradio.com
Police Say Cloverleaf Township Situation Ends Peacefully
Local authorities are calling an incident that happened last night a mental health crisis. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Thief River Falls police were called out the evening of August 2nd to a residence in Cloverleaf Township. Officials say they were able to negotiate with the individual, and the situation ended peacefully. According to the report, “the individual was later transported to an appropriate facility.”
froggyweb.com
Fatal officer involved shooting in Mapleton west of Fargo
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Law enforcement has shot and killed a man in Mapleton, west of Fargo. It followed lengthy negotiations between the man that included his brother and father. Cass County deputies responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man at a home at around 10 a.m. Monday and the shooting took place in the early afternoon. While negotiations were underway, law enforcement said they did not believe anyone else was in the house.
newsdakota.com
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
trfradio.com
TRF Man Charged For Trying To Steal a TV
A Thief River Falls man has been charged after allegedly trying to steal a Television from a business. Police were called to Walmart just after 3pm Tuesday on a report someone attempted to steal a TV. 55 year old Armando Gonzalez has been charged with theft. He is currently in...
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
valleynewslive.com
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire. The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton. The Cass...
trfradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Theft Call
Another theft reported over the weekend in rural Thief River Falls. This time it was north of the college. According to the report, a 220 amp Plenum heater, a log chain, and weed eater were taken from a locked shed. Pennington County deputies responded to the call just before 12:30...
KFYR-TV
ND Supreme Court rejects new trial for man convicted of killing Grand Forks police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued its ruling on an appeal by Salamah Pendleton. Pendleton was charged with killing his own mother and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte in May 2020. He was convicted in 2021 on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
kroxam.com
Arlene Margaret Moen – Obit
Arlene Margaret Moen, 71, of Fargo, ND, passed away Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, at Cottonwood Court-Bethany Retirement Living, where she had been a resident since April of 2020. Arlene was a Crookston, MN native and former longtime Burnsville, MN resident. A Memorial Service celebrating Arlene’s life will be held...
kroxam.com
Donald Wayne Christie – Obit
Donald Wayne Christie, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home, surrounded by his daughters and his friends, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Don was born in Devils Lake, ND, on August 30, 1945, to Edward L. and Helene R. (Hingtgen) Christie. He was the youngest of five brothers, and he would recall an idyllic upbringing that included working at his parent’s meat market and having the world at his fingertips. Don graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1963 and would go on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Jamestown College in 1967, a master’s degree in education from California State University, Northridge in 1978, and a master’s degree in counseling from NDSU in 1984. Don was married to his college sweetheart, Linda Peterson in 1966, and they were blessed with daughters Jessica and Larissa.
