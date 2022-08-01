CROOKSTON POLICE RESPOND TO ACCIDENT ON 3RD AVE SOUTH AND SOUTH MAIN STREET

Donald Wayne Christie, age 76, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home, surrounded by his daughters and his friends, on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Don was born in Devils Lake, ND, on August 30, 1945, to Edward L. and Helene R. (Hingtgen) Christie. He was the youngest of five brothers, and he would recall an idyllic upbringing that included working at his parent’s meat market and having the world at his fingertips. Don graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1963 and would go on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Jamestown College in 1967, a master’s degree in education from California State University, Northridge in 1978, and a master’s degree in counseling from NDSU in 1984. Don was married to his college sweetheart, Linda Peterson in 1966, and they were blessed with daughters Jessica and Larissa.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO