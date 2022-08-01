Reds’ Brandon Drury expected to be traded amid breakout season

www.yardbarker.com
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB・
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Kansas City Royals News
My Dad owns a pretty popular baseball video game and plays it on a consistent basis. The game lets him acquire just about any past or present players and add them to his lineup. Kansas City Royals News / Royals Review / 6 hours ago. A look at Royals career...
Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment
The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
Brewers surprisingly DFA recently acquired P Dinelson Lamet
The Brewers announced to reporters, including Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a series of roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game. Righty Freddy Peralta has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list, while deadline acquisition Matt Bush has been added to the roster. Infielder Keston Hiura was also recalled. In corresponding moves, the club optioned righty Peter Strzelecki and designated righty Dinelson Lamet and catcher Pedro Severino for assignment.
Cardinals Fan Shares A Concern Following The Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals were one of many teams that were said to be in on slugger Juan Soto at the trade deadline. However, the Cards bowed out of the sweepstakes late on Monday night after days of negotiating with the Washington Nationals, and the San Diego Padres swooped in and acquired the slugger.
White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers
The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
Los Angeles Angels News
Perry Minasian Understands He Must ‘Build A Better Roster’. This season’s trade deadline signaled a different direction for the Los Angeles Angels with the exit of Raisel Iglesias at the back-end of the bullpen and Noah Syndergaard in the rotation, but general manager Perry Minasian expressed his optimism and current standing of the roster going forward.
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
