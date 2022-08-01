Austria's Gas Dependence on Russia Down to Below 50%, Government Says

Read on money.usnews.com
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
UK Says Ukraine's Targeting of Russian Strongholds Pressures Russia's Resupply Logistics
(Reuters) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday. Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and...
Putin and Erdogan Agree to Boost Cooperation, Some Rouble Payments for Gas
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries, they said in a joint statement after a four-hour meeting. Turkey mediated a deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations in Istanbul last...
NATO Members Working With Defence Companies to Boost Weapons Supplies to Ukraine -Stoltenberg
UTOEYA, Norway (Reuters) - NATO members are working closely with defence companies to ensure Ukraine gets more supplies of weapons and equipment to be prepared for the long haul in its war with Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "We are providing a lot of support but we...
Swiss Adopt New EU Sanctions on Russia, Allow Oil Payments
BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products, the cabinet said. The government said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Ukraine Says Russia Creating Strike Force Aimed at Zelenskiy's Hometown
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine. Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases...
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
War in Ukraine Can't Be Ended by Ignoring Russia - Erdogan Aide
ANKARA (Reuters) - A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after...
One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
Voices: Britain needs a pandemic-style bailout for household energy bills
When I showed my support for striking rail workers last week, I did so because at a time of worsening national crisis, it’s the trade unions that are standing up for working people – and Labour must be the party that stands with them, wherever they are defending their standard of living.Now isn’t the time for the Labour Party to turn against its own supporters and the people the party was set up to defend. It’s not too late for the leadership to change course, but I fear as things stand they will simply be blown over by the...
Erdogan Says Turkey-Russia Delegation Meetings Fruitful
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss developments in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia on Friday. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said earlier meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations on politics, economic and trade issues had been fruitful.
China-Taiwan news: Taiwanese jets scrambled as 20 Chinese aircraft cross median line – live
Taiwan also detected 14 Chinese military ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, its defence ministry said
China's Suspension of Bilateral Climate Talks With U.S. 'Punishes the World' -Kerry
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday. "No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the...
Trump Social Media Deal Can't Close on Time, Needs Extension, Buyer Says
(Reuters) - Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company taking former U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger. "While we are using our best efforts to complete the Business...
Care for Elderly Stepped up as Italy Swelters in Driest Year Ever
MILAN (Reuters) - Volunteers delivered food and medicines to elderly people living alone in Milan on Friday, as another heatwave swept through northern Italy in what is the country's driest year since records began. The "City Angels" service operates all year but has been stepped up over the baking summer...
Strong Arguments Over Taiwan at 'Lively' ASEAN Meeting, Chair Says
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - The chair of this week's meetings of the regional bloc ASEAN said on Saturday that discussions among foreign ministers over Taiwan tensions were lively and included some strong arguments, but it was better disputes were handled with words. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister, said he told...
Blinken Chides China's 'Irresponsible' Cut in U.S. Communication Channels
MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of "irresponsible steps" on Saturday by halting key communication channels with Washington, and said its Taiwan actions showed a move from prioritising peaceful resolution towards use of force. His comments came as Chinese aircraft and warships practised on Saturday...
