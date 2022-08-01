ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Austria's Gas Dependence on Russia Down to Below 50%, Government Says

 4 days ago
US News and World Report

UK Says Ukraine's Targeting of Russian Strongholds Pressures Russia's Resupply Logistics

(Reuters) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday. Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin and Erdogan Agree to Boost Cooperation, Some Rouble Payments for Gas

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries, they said in a joint statement after a four-hour meeting. Turkey mediated a deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations in Istanbul last...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Swiss Adopt New EU Sanctions on Russia, Allow Oil Payments

BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products, the cabinet said. The government said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Russia Creating Strike Force Aimed at Zelenskiy's Hometown

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Wednesday that Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine. Russia holds swathes of Ukraine's south that it captured in the early phases...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation

China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

War in Ukraine Can't Be Ended by Ignoring Russia - Erdogan Aide

ANKARA (Reuters) - A top aide to Turkey's president said on Friday the international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, as Tayyip Erdogan headed to Russia to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. The meeting, less than three weeks since they held talks in Tehran, comes after...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Voices: Britain needs a pandemic-style bailout for household energy bills

When I showed my support for striking rail workers last week, I did so because at a time of worsening national crisis, it’s the trade unions that are standing up for working people – and Labour must be the party that stands with them, wherever they are defending their standard of living.Now isn’t the time for the Labour Party to turn against its own supporters and the people the party was set up to defend. It’s not too late for the leadership to change course, but I fear as things stand they will simply be blown over by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Erdogan Says Turkey-Russia Delegation Meetings Fruitful

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss developments in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia on Friday. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said earlier meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations on politics, economic and trade issues had been fruitful.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China's Suspension of Bilateral Climate Talks With U.S. 'Punishes the World' -Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's decision to suspend bilateral talks on climate change with the United States does not punish Washington, "it punishes the world," U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry said on Friday. "No country should withhold progress on existential transnational issues because of bilateral differences," said the...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Trump Social Media Deal Can't Close on Time, Needs Extension, Buyer Says

(Reuters) - Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company taking former U.S. President Donald Trump's Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger. "While we are using our best efforts to complete the Business...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Care for Elderly Stepped up as Italy Swelters in Driest Year Ever

MILAN (Reuters) - Volunteers delivered food and medicines to elderly people living alone in Milan on Friday, as another heatwave swept through northern Italy in what is the country's driest year since records began. The "City Angels" service operates all year but has been stepped up over the baking summer...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Strong Arguments Over Taiwan at 'Lively' ASEAN Meeting, Chair Says

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - The chair of this week's meetings of the regional bloc ASEAN said on Saturday that discussions among foreign ministers over Taiwan tensions were lively and included some strong arguments, but it was better disputes were handled with words. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister, said he told...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Blinken Chides China's 'Irresponsible' Cut in U.S. Communication Channels

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of "irresponsible steps" on Saturday by halting key communication channels with Washington, and said its Taiwan actions showed a move from prioritising peaceful resolution towards use of force. His comments came as Chinese aircraft and warships practised on Saturday...
