Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption
The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.
Best dry cat food: Quality kibble for all kitties
The best dry cat food is 100% complete and balanced and is a great way of offering your feline friend a delicious and nutritious meal that has all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they need to power through their day. But before we reveal which kibbles are worthy of the dry cat food crown, you may be curious as to whether dry or wet food is the best option for your kitty companion.
pumpkin.care
Pet Insurance for Multiple Pets
Many pet owners don’t limit their love to just one pet. After all, who doesn’t love a big fur family?. But as your pet family members grow in numbers, sometimes it can lead to double (or triple) the trouble when it comes to veterinary care. Caring for multiple pets potentially means more accidents & illnesses, which can lead to more vet visits and ultimately, more vet bills. What’s a pet owner to do when they want to maintain the health and wellness of multiple fur babies?
pumpkin.care
Does Pet Insurance Cover Vaccines?
Keeping up with your furry friend’s routine vaccination schedule is crucial for their wellbeing and health care – they can even be life-saving. Like any veterinary care, vaccines come at a cost. This may leave you wondering, “Does pet insurance cover vaccines?”. Whether your pet is currently...
pumpkin.care
Can I Get Pet Insurance for My Older Dog?
From the moment a dog enters your life, they become your best friend and another member of your family. As their pet parent, you would do anything to ensure they’re happy and healthy. Enrolling your pooch in a pet insurance plan is a great way to help you do...
DVM 360
Well-being: breaking the norm because the norm isn't working
Learn why well-being is important and what steps to take with Amelia Knight Pinkston, VMD, cVMA, INHC. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of The Vet Blast Podcast, the topic is well-being with Amelia Knight Pinkston, VMD,...
Should You Buy Pet Insurance That Covers Routine Care?
Are wellness care policies really worth the money?. Pet insurance provides crucial protection for animal companions. Insurance can come in handy if an animal gets sick or hurt. Some companies also sell wellness care policies as an add-on. Any pet owner knows that animals can require a lot of care...
This Is a Cat's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age
What's the average pet insurance premium cost by age for your cat?. Pet insurance covers veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries for your cat. Premiums vary based on the type of policy you choose, where you live, the breed, age of your cat, deductible amount, and much more. The average...
petproductnews.com
Mars Petcare Researchers Develop New Quality of Life Assessment to Evaluate the Well-being of Dogs
Researchers from Mars Petcare, including Waltham Petcare Science Institute and Banfield Pet Hospital, have developed a quality of life (QoL) assessment that evaluates dog health and well-being. The assessment is based on a 32-item questionnaire for pet owners to report on their dog’s behaviors and activity. When processed, survey results provide a multi-faceted view of a dog’s health and well-being, covering domains such as energy levels, happiness, mobility, sociability and appetite. A new study published in Scientific Reports supports the validity of this QoL assessment for measuring and quantifying canine health and well-being, company officials said.
katzenworld.co.uk
How to Trap Outdoor Cats & Kittens Certification Workshop
Community Cats Podcast, in partnership with Neighborhood Cats, will host their monthly Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Certification Workshop on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 2 – 4:30 p.m. EDT. This monthly interactive workshop helps people learn how to help lost, abandoned, or homeless cats and kittens. Anyone with a passion for...
DVM 360
PawCo unveils first fully plant-based meat specially for pet foods
PawCo Foods has released its proprietary plant-based pet food and shipped its first batch of orders on August 3, 2022. According to a company release,1 PawCo was founded by a former ImpossibleFoods employee and supported by a team of scientists and board-certified animal nutritionists. The team is dedicated to offering pets complete, balanced plant-based meals.
The 10 Best Automatic Dog Feeders to Simplify Pet’s Meals
When feeding your dog only the best products will do, from dog food to dog bowls—and, if you do mealtimes remotely, you’ll want the best automatic dog feeders too. As is often the case with pet gadgets, not all models are created equal: Where some pet food dispensers simply deposit kibble so many times a day, others come with fancy extras like Wi-Fi connectivity, cameras, and mobile apps. And shopping for an automatic pet feeder doesn’t stop at what type of feeder you like—it’s also a matter of finding one that suits your furry friend, from their size to their eating habits. Here, we spoke with Carly Fox, DVM, senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center-NYC, and Gabrielle Fadl, DVM, medical director of Bond Vet, to find out more about automatic feeders for dogs for pet parents who want to learn.
