Berkshire Hathaway posts huge quarterly loss; operating results improve
Aug 6 (Reuters) - The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) bottom line in the second quarter as the company run by billionaire Warren Buffett posted a $43.8 billion loss, though operating results improved with better results from insurance and the BNSF railroad.
