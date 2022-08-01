Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality

LINCOLN — The only serious injury Gabe Ervin has ever experienced came on a simple jump cut. A play he’s run hundreds of times. The Nebraska running back took a handoff under a hot September sun at Oklahoma and saw a hole late in the third quarter. Then his right knee gave out. Just like that, a promising freshman season ended on crutches as he limped toward seven months of rehabilitation from an ACL tear.

