Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality

HuskerExtra.com
'I'm stress-free now': Lincoln East standout pitcher Jalen Worthley flips commitment to Nebraska
In a late development, one of the state’s best baseball prospects in the Class of 2022 is coming to Nebraska. Lincoln East left-hander Jalen Worthley announced his commitment to the Huskers on Friday. The decision ends a whirlwind few weeks in which he backed off a pledge to San Jose State and became acquainted with the hometown team.
HuskerExtra.com
Former Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey commits to Texas
Kayla Caffey has officially moved on from the Nebraska volleyball team, announcing her pledge to Texas on Friday. Eyebrows were raised last week when Caffey, a second-team All-American last season, announced she was entering the transfer portal, citing a lack of scholarship from Nebraska. In a social media post last...
Nebraska football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Nebraska this year in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Nebraska football schedule for the Cornhuskers' 2022 season. Nebraska football 2022 scheduleWeek 0, Aug. 27 vs. Northwestern Week 1, Sept. 3 vs. North Dakota Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
3 News Now
Former Nebraska volleyball player Caffey transfers to Texas
AUSTIN (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball standout Kayla Caffey will transfer to the University of Texas. Caffey made the announcment on her Instagram account on Friday morning. Caffey will be in her 7th season of college volleyball after announcing she was leaving the Huskers last week. Earlier this week,...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach
Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
HuskerExtra.com
Now fully recovered, Gabe Ervin squarely back in Nebraska's running back mix
LINCOLN — The only serious injury Gabe Ervin has ever experienced came on a simple jump cut. A play he’s run hundreds of times. The Nebraska running back took a handoff under a hot September sun at Oklahoma and saw a hole late in the third quarter. Then his right knee gave out. Just like that, a promising freshman season ended on crutches as he limped toward seven months of rehabilitation from an ACL tear.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
AthlonSports.com
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode talks Bill Busch and training under former Huskers
LINCOLN — Nebraska kicker Timmy Bleekrode was accustomed to special teams coordinators leaving specialists alone during practice. That’s because he’d never met Bill Busch. Bleekrode said Thursday that Busch, NU’s special teams coordinator, has “detailed” Bleekrode’s practice every day this fall. The Furman...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 4, Luke Reimer.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Teddy Prochazka
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. The highest-rated offensive lineman on the list is one of the least experienced linemen on the team. He’s also coming off of an injury? Are we loopy for picking him sixth?
HuskerExtra.com
Sam McKewon ranks the Huskers' 2022 opponents
Practice report: Busch bullish on Nebraska's special teams, Ruud excited about Ernest Hausmann. Nebraska's hardest workers on special teams, according to Bill Busch? Husker running backs. He's putting them in several spots all over the units.
York News-Times
Nebraska's 'unbelievable' running back competition is still too close to call
Ever since Bryan Applewhite wrote a paper on thoroughbreds in third grade, he’s been a fan of horseracing. Maybe that’s why he sees a derby of sorts playing out among Nebraska running backs in fall camp. Picking a favorite? Still too early to call, the Husker position coach...
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Ranking Nebraska's easiest to most difficult opponents in 2022
LINCOLN — When a program hasn’t been to a bowl game in five seasons — and voted not to play in one two years ago — a Week Zero Transatlantic trek takes on a certain quality. All business in Dublin, Ireland. No party. "We're going over...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman to stay with Huskers for fifth season
One of Nebraska’s veteran pitchers is returning for one more college baseball season. Senior right-hander Shay Schanaman will stay with the Huskers for a fifth year, he told The World-Herald on Wednesday. The Grand Island grad has been a starter the past two springs and logged team highs in innings (77) and strikeouts (76) in 2022.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: John Cook's views on NIL help explain his comments on Kayla Caffey
John Cook, fan of “Yellowstone” and renaissance cowboy, starred in his own drama this week. That’s what I thought of when I read John Cook’s comments the other day from the first Big Ten volleyball media days. I usually come away learning something whenever the iconic...
News Channel Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock Knights eye record-breaking season
MURDOCK- The Elmwood-Murdock Knights took the podium on Tuesday at the 2022 Pinnacle Bank Media Days and Knights head coach Lance Steffen says there's no added motivation needed for week one after seeing Falls City Sacred Heart on their schedule. "A (class) D2 power, obviously," Steffen said. "Everybody knows about...
13-year-old Bellevue sprinter now 14-time Junior Olympian
Thirteen-year-old Jaiya Patillo of Bellevue competed in the USATF Outdoor Junior Olympics Nationals this past weekend in California where she once again finished first in the 400-meter race.
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
