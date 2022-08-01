Read on www.thestranger.com
Ballot Drop Update
King County Elections added more than 96,600 ballots to the count today, leaving an estimated 15,000 left to tally next week. With only 133,000 left to count statewide, the midterm primary election season is about wrapped up, but a couple races are still looking like nail-biters, including one mildly scary contest down in southwest Washington.
Farivar Inches Ahead in Northeast Seattle, Dunn's Congressional Hopes Slip Away
Today King County Elections tallied up 80,000 votes, leaving about 105,000 more to count in the 2022 midterm primaries. Tomorrow's drop "should get us most of the way there," according to a department spokesperson. Meanwhile, the rest of the state is looking at around 320,000 ballots still left to sort through.
Six Takeaways from Washington's 2022 Midterm Primaries
Standard-issue Washington Democrats, on the other hand, were popping bottles—or, more accurately, pizza boxes. Though we're still waiting on around half the vote to come in, things are looking good for Democrats across the state. But that's not all! Let's talk about it. Incumbent Congresswoman Kim Schrier just missed...
Matt Larkin Pulls Slightly Ahead of Reagan Dunn, Republicans in Disarray in Covington
Today's ballot drop reflects a small portion of the ~377,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide as of this morning, according to the Secretary of State's projections, but even the small drop shifted some close races that we're keeping an eye on here at The Stranger's Elections HQ. Locally, King...
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
Slog PM: Tim Eyman Forced to Sell His Home, We Got Ann Davison's Naughty List, and Alex Jones Gets Just Desserts
We got Ann Davison's naughty list: Hannah's off today, so I'm using my authorial privilege to make sure you noticed a bit of brute force journalism from Seattle's Only Blog this afternoon. I reviewed the criminal history of every person the City Attorney's "High Utilizer Initiative" targets, and it turns out those people are disproportionately Black, homeless, and suffering from mental illness. Will more jail help them? Almost certainly not, but the people I spoke with have no shortage of good ideas that would.
Ann Davison’s Push for Pointless Prosecutions Targets the Poor, Mentally Ill
A Stranger analysis of the criminal histories of the 113 people targeted by the City Attorney’s High Utilizer Initiative (HUI), a program designed to single-out certain “prolific offenders” for prosecution, found that nearly 65% of them have not been convicted of a crime in Seattle Municipal Court (SMC) since January 1, 2020.
Slog AM: King County Housing Authority Gets Sued, Mayor's Office Seeks More Public Input on SPD Chief Search, Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!
King County's former top landlord gets sued: The Seattle Times reports that three former senior female staffers at the King County Housing Authority have sued the agency and its former Executive Director Stephen Norman. The amended complaint filed in federal court last month alleges that the women were discriminated against based on their race, gender, or both.
Seattle Sticker Patrol: NYC Edition
Last week, I spent a lot of time in New York City, so this week’s column is NYC-themed! Spotted this bumper sticker in Bushwick and did, in fact, see several cars honking. They mean “you’re” not “your,” but the message is still correct. Has...
Better Bike Lanes Coming Soon
Building a bike lane without buffers is like stocking your house with empty fire extinguishers—it may look safe, but when disaster strikes, everyone will find themselves completely unprotected. And then possibly dead. It’s not as if these disasters are totally unpredictable. Just as we know that house fires will...
KEXP Has Been the Coolest Radio Station for Half of a Century
In an age where the cultural landscape of Seattle looks A LOT different than it used to even ten years ago, the fact that KEXP has adapted and flourished on a local, national, and international scale for 50 years is something to be celebrated. And this weekend you can!. The...
