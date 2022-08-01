Minn. man who allegedly stole money from his father accused of shooting him in the back of head

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his 62-year-old father at a cabin in northern Minnesota after he threatened to turn him in to police for stealing money.

According to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 26, Daniel Bzdok, of Buffalo, Minnesota, was reported missing. Several days before, he reportedly left for his Fleming Township cabin with his son Ronald Bzdok.

The Sheriff’s Office said Daniel’s brother became concerned about Daniel’s well-being after numerous unanswered calls. He went to the cabin to check on his brother, but the main door was padlocked, and there were no cars around.

Deputies reportedly responded to the cabin and saw a deceased man through a window. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed, and they found Daniel with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Authorities found a note indicating that the victim believed his sons were stealing from him, and he was planning to turn them in to the police, WCCO-TV reports. The victim’s other son reportedly told authorities that he and Ronald had problems with their father, including addiction.

On July 28, the victim’s son Ronald Bzdok was arrested and booked into Aitkin County for second-degree murder, records show. Ronald was reportedly driving his father’s car, and he was found with a .22 caliber handgun along with his father’s credit card.

Bzdok faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted.