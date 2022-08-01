ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean

Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life. She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Weekley, Norman (Lee) Hodge

Norman (Lee) Hodge Weekley, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Michigan on February 8, 1942, a son of the late Lee Wesley Weekley and Margaret Belle (Hodge) Weekley. Norman retired from GE Plastics with 37 years...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Young, Valerie

Valerie Young, 60, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, OH, with her loving husband by her side. She was born July 25, 1962, in Pearisburg, VA, a daughter of Ellen Ratcliffe and the late Roy Ratcliffe. Valerie was a 1980...
VIENNA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Morgantown, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Talbott, Wayne Thomas

Wayne Thomas Talbott, 58, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Ludlow, Sherry Lynn

Sherry Lynn Ludlow, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away July 26, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Chambers, Nancy Claire

Nancy Claire Chambers, age 68, of Owenton, KY, and formerly of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born November 4, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Donita Elder Chambers and was...
OWENTON, KY
WTAP

Obituary: Caplinger, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Caplinger, 66, of Parkersburg, went home to be with his beloved Bonnie on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. He was born November 15, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Lloyd and Frances Moore Caplinger. Terry was a CAT operator and retired from the Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Sister Nancy#Pastor#Ruby Memorial Hospital#Leavitt Funeral Home
WTAP

Obituary: DeQuasie, Dale Franklin

Dale Franklin DeQuasie Jr., 62, of Davisville, passed away on August 1st, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on August 30th, 1959, a son to the late Dale F. DeQuasie Sr. and Ima Rosetta DeQuasie (Buskirk). Dale served as an operator for Eramet and was a lover of music, fishing, and gardening. He was a talented guitarist who enjoyed playing spider solitaire and watching the talented Bob Ross paint. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and collecting old coins and arrowheads. Most importantly, he loved his family and spending precious time with them. He will be greatly missed.
DAVISVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Houchin, Jr., James “Bub” Lowell

James “Bub” Lowell Houchin, Jr., 41, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on August 3, 2022, as a result of a car accident on his way to work for Apex. He was born In Grantsville, WV, on December 23, 1980, a son of James (Kelly) Houchin, Sr., and the late Karen Bourne.
ARNOLDSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Brookover, Garland Luther

Garland Luther Brookover, 85, of McConnelsville passed away at 4:15 am, Monday, August 1, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center. He was born January 28, 1937, in Williamstown, WV, a son of Luther and Lola Brookover. Mr. Brookover was employed at Fenton Glass in Williamstown for many years. He is...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Ray, Kitty Rae

Kitty Rae Ray, 75, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Kitty was born October 1, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Frederick and Avalene Gwendolyn (Reeves) Poole. Kitty graduated from Harrisville High School with the class...
HARRISVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Coffman, Betty Hill

Betty Hill Coffman, age 91, was born April 27, 1931, at Duncan, Jackson County, West Virginia to Estel Hill and Lurlean Harpold Hill. Died August 2, 2022, at Hospital in Marietta. She married Hugh on August 23, 1953, at the Meadowdale Baptist Church, Duncan, WV. She graduated from Ripley High...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday. Local writers will get the spotlight. Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors on Friday, August 5. Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move. Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Belpre Homecoming parade route for August 6

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual parade Saturday, August 6. The parade is expected to start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours. This will be the 90th homecoming celebration for the Belpre Homecoming. Homecoming coordinator Terri Klingenberg explains the route of...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg Big Reds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Parkersburg Big Reds look to continue their adjustment to the new coaching schemes as well as prepare for the upcoming football season. Coach Matt Kimes is a Parkersburg high school alumni as well as a former football player for...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy