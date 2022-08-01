Read on www.kltv.com
Motorcycle Chase Turns To Foot Pursuit; Passenger Apprehended, Driver Still Sought
A motorcycle chase from Sulphur Springs Springs turned into a foot pursuit in a wooded area just off FM 69 south, then concluded with one of the two riders of the stolen bike being taken into custody on three felony charges. A manhunt was launched for the second suspect, according to arrest and sheriff’s reports.
KXII.com
One dead, four injured in fatal crash near Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Officials said one person was found dead and four people were injured after a single-vehicle collision outside Denison on Tuesday. Troopers said an SUV was driving northbound on Preston Road when it lost control, crashed into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. Troopers said one...
KXII.com
Two people injured in vehicle crash in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were injured in a vehicle collision Thursday morning in Marshall County. Marshall County Officials said Jeffery Underwood, 41, of Westville, was driving a Chevrolet when he pulled from a county road onto Highway 377 from a stop sign, 6 miles west near Kingston, and was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 a.m.
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
Texas man confesses to arson after structure fire found to be non-accidental
Dennison police have arrested a man who confessed to arson after investigators found a structure fire to be non-accidental. This comes as officials warn residents of a strong wildfire season.
KTEN.com
Denison firefighters rescue llama stuck in mud
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – In this blistering summer heat, finding some mud is pretty rare. But Peggy the llama did... and managed to get stuck. “We’ve done horses, done steers, but this is the first llama rescue," said Denison Fire Department Chief Kenneth Jacks. On his daily roundup,...
fox4news.com
Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman
SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
Charges Upgraded To Capital Murder For Pair Accused Of Killing Man, Dumping His Body In Hopkins County
Charges have been upgraded to capital murder against a pair accused of killing and dumping a Dallas area man’s body in Hopkins County in mid-June, according to jail reports. Diamonte Jakeli Paynes and Aleigha Denise Coble have been in Hopkins County jail since June 22, 2022, on one murder charge each. The pair was accused of killing a 35-year-old man, then, of dumping his body in a wooded area in Hopkins County in June.
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report 08.05.22
Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated. Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a...
KXII.com
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
KXII.com
Wheel bearings spark semi-truck fire in Love Co.
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said wheel bearings on a semi-truck caused a fire Tuesday morning. The Love County Fire Department said it happened on I-35 at the north county line. Fire officials said the fire spread from the wheels to the wood floor of the cargo trailer.
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
Llama drama in Denison ends when firefighters pull camel from mud
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A far cry from helping free a cat up a tree, City of Denison firefighters rescued a llama from the mud on Aug. 4. Sharing to their social media pages, "It was quite the morning, to say the least," the fire department documented their efforts. They worked together in the excessive heat to pull the llama from the dense mud. She, alongside firefighters was exhausted after the ordeal. Firefighters said the llama is expected to make a full recovery. The llama is a South American relative of the camel, though the llama does not have a hump. They're both herbivores coming from the same animal camelid family.CBS 11 News reached out to the fire department for comment on where she came from, but have yet to hear back.
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
San Antonio Current
Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument
A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire last month at a North Texas gas station and fleeing the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The victim, who had been hospitalized in Collin County since the July 18 incident, died from his injuries on Tuesday,...
