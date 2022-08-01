ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate

By MARC LEVY - Associated Press
York News-Times
 2 days ago
yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
PUBLIC SAFETY
York News-Times

Improving air travel

If you or a loved one has traveled recently, you’ve likely experienced flight delays or cancelations. A combination of factors has disrupted our air travel system. According to the latest federal data, an astounding 88,161 flights were canceled from January to May this year. But it’s not just the inconvenience of cancellations or delays that are concerning. One factor contributing to the travel difficulties is the lack of available pilots, which has forced many airlines to reduce the volume of flights they can offer.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Photos: Scenes of devastation from Kentucky floods

Another round of storms hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky Monday and the death toll rose to 30 as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding, Gov Andy Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York News-Times

Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire

SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
GERING, NE
York News-Times

Tuesday, August 2 weather update for Nebraska

Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy