Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate

See the stroke death rate in Nebraska
See the stroke death rate in Nebraska using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
Improving air travel
If you or a loved one has traveled recently, you’ve likely experienced flight delays or cancelations. A combination of factors has disrupted our air travel system. According to the latest federal data, an astounding 88,161 flights were canceled from January to May this year. But it’s not just the inconvenience of cancellations or delays that are concerning. One factor contributing to the travel difficulties is the lack of available pilots, which has forced many airlines to reduce the volume of flights they can offer.
Photos: Scenes of devastation from Kentucky floods
Another round of storms hit disaster areas in eastern Kentucky Monday and the death toll rose to 30 as search and rescue operations continue in communities trying to recover from massive flooding, Gov Andy Beshear said.
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
Watch Now: Cleanup continues after Kentucky floods, and more of today's top videos
Recovery has only just begun in eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding, those who use wheelchairs are fighting back against rules on airlines, and more of today's top videos.
Tuesday, August 2 weather update for Nebraska
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
Watch Now: Kentucky reeling from devastating floods, and more of today's top videos
Crews continue recovery efforts in Kentucky after devastating floods hit the state, take a look at the incredible dive site in Iceland where two continents meet, and more of today's top videos.
