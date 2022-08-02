ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

Man charged with murder in weekend slaying of Indiana cop

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVh1T_0h0wzdnt00

A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday.

Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

The 24-year-old officer was shot in the head after stopping Boards' car. Investigators found 36 rifle bullet casings and damage to the patrol car's hood, windshield and driver’s door.

Shahnavaz' gun was still in its holster when he was taken to a hospital, Richard Clay of the Indiana State Police said in a court filing.

Boards, 42, owns a barber shop in Marion, Indiana. Police went to the shop and interviewed a man who lives in an apartment above the business.

The man indicated that Boards “made a recorded song making statements that if he was ever caught by police that he would kill them,” Clay said.

Boards was released from parole a year ago. His criminal record goes back to 1999 and includes convictions involving guns and drugs, Clay said.

It wasn't immediately know if Boards has an attorney yet who could comment on the allegations.

Shahnavaz served in the U.S. Army for five years before becoming a police officer about a year ago.

“His dream was to serve others and we are proud of what he accomplished in such a short time, both in the military and with Elwood police,” Fishers High School Principal Jason Urban said. “The entire FHS Tiger family grieves this tragic loss of such a promising young man full of talent and potential.”

Comments / 147

Dusty Demons
1d ago

in 2007 Boards was pulled over & shot at 2 cops. went to jail but was not found guilty of attempted murder of the officers. life long criminal. death penality!!

Reply
18
Paula O'connor
1d ago

He shot at police before but wasn't convicted of attempted murder. If he had been this officer would still be alive.

Reply
25
BYTE
2d ago

They protect and serve. Even the Romans had centurions who patrolled the streets. What would we do without them ?

Reply(13)
17
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Madison County, IN
Madison County, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion, IN
Crime & Safety
Elwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, IN
City
Elwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man receives 12-year sentence for social media app scam

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the investigative team and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Boards#The Indiana State Police#The U S Army
WTHR

Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Elwood Police Department officer dead. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Elwood. That’s about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne. An Elwood Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
ELWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWO News

Stand off ends with man in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police. Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.
FORT WAYNE, IN
ABC News

ABC News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy