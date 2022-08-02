ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

MTA reopens Denton Avenue underpass following monthslong closure

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reopened the Denton Avenue underpass following a bridge replacement that closed the road for months.

The transportation agency says the Denton Avenue bridge was the smallest bridge replaced as part of the Main Line Expansion but that it was also one of the most important.

The one-lane underpass connects Garden City to New Hyde Park and has been closed while the MTA works on the Third Track Expansion Program.

The MTA says Denton Avenue is the seventh bridge of the project, which has been completed on time and under budget.

The multibillion-dollar Long Island Rail Road Main Line Expansion Project, however, has been faced with one lawsuit and protests from municipalities and neighboring groups.

"They've left us noisier, dirtier, brighter and uglier frankly with the monster poles," says Richard Corraro, who lives about a half-mile from the new bridge.

He says neighbors are also upset about the removal of most of the older trees.

Doug Yasso, of Garden City, is concerned that there will be more traffic in the area and the possibility for collisions.

"People will use this as a raceway again - just a minute ago we saw something blowing through the stop sign," Yasso says.

The MTA says it has listened to the concerns of residents and has tried to come to equitable solutions.

"We worked with communities up and down the main line to get the job done right," says LIRR interim President Catherine Rinaldi.

Some neighbors say they are happy that the bridge was redone and there is a sidewalk, so people don't get hurt.

The MTA continues to do work on the nearby Merillon Avenue Station.

The granite used in the construction is part of the original 100-year-old bridge that was there previously. That was salvaged and repurposed as part of the community's request.

The MTA hopes to have the Main Line Expansion Project complete by the end of the year.

