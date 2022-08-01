Read on gilavalleycentral.net
gilavalleycentral.net
Food thief evades capture
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a woman accused of stealing food from a man’s refrigerator. The victim said he returned to his home on Cottonwood Wash Road at about 9 p.m. July 27, to find the woman taking food from his refrigerator.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for July 26 – August 1
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from July 26 – Aug. 1, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
gilavalleycentral.net
Trash around donation boxes continues
SAFFORD — The constant state of mess surround the pink and white clothing donation boxes has a number of Safford citizens questioning why the city can’t take action. But City Manager John Cassella said the city is limited in its power due to the private nature of the boxes and where they sit.
gilavalleycentral.net
A record-breaking summer at the Safford Library
SAFFORD — There was plenty of good news coming out of the Summer Reading Program at the Safford City-Graham County Library. “We had record-breaking numbers, it was a lot of fun (and) we saw a lot of families come through,” said Library Supervisor Leslie Talley. There were 282...
gilavalleycentral.net
Voters like new faces in local races
SAFFORD — The challengers did well in the local elections Tuesday. The unofficial results show there will be no run-offs in November for the Council races in Pima, Safford and Thatcher. Graham County Elections Director Hannah Duderstadt said that, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were just 10 early and two provisional ballots that remain to be counted.
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford Library getting more space for bigger, better programming
SAFFORD —A purchase originally planned for the City Council will result in more room for the library. The City Council currently meets in the programming room at the rear of the library. A few months ago, the city acquired the building at 814 S. Central Ave., with the plans of using it to house the City Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and any other boards and commission that serve the city as well as nonprofit organizations seeking meeting space.
AZFamily
3 arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who died earlier this month. Police say Jeramiah Anthony Rivera, 18, was arrested in Globe on Thursday. Two other suspects were arrested on Friday--Miguel Angel Castillo-Tapia, found in Toltec, and Alfred Reyes, found in Casa Grande.
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
gilaherald.com
Clifton overwhelmingly approves Home Rule
Walt Mares Photo/Gila Herald: Jessie Villareal exits the Morenci polling site after he casts his ballot in the Aug. 2 primary election. It should come as no surprise if Clifton town councilors let out a big sigh of relief. The critical Proposition 400 – Home Rule – was approved by Clifton voters by a wide margin.
