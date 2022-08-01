SAFFORD —A purchase originally planned for the City Council will result in more room for the library. The City Council currently meets in the programming room at the rear of the library. A few months ago, the city acquired the building at 814 S. Central Ave., with the plans of using it to house the City Council, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and any other boards and commission that serve the city as well as nonprofit organizations seeking meeting space.

