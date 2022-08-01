Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in California

ktvz.com
Under fire: State forester withdraws controversial wildfire risk map for revisions to improve accuracy
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State Forester and Oregon Department of Forestry Director Cal Mukumoto announced Thursday that a controversial wildfire risk map released to the public by the legislatively imposed deadline of June 30 will be withdrawn and revised to address concerns and make improvements to its accuracy.
Fire restrictions go into effect Friday on Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fire restrictions will go into effect on the Willamette National Forest beginning Friday. Except in designated campgrounds, all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other fires will be prohibited. Restrictions will also go into effect for chainsaws, generators, and smoking. The recent heat...
New wildfires fought on Umpqua, Willamette national forests, BLM land in NE Oregon
CLEARWATER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Potter Fire, reported Sunday morning on the Willamette National Forest, grew from 60 to about 400 acres by Monday morning, despite full air and ground suppression efforts, officials said. The fire was located on the Middle Fork Ranger District, eight miles northeast of Clearwater,...
New fire weather warning for part of the region
A new red flag/fire weather warning has been issued for Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Our skies stay mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s. With sunny to mostly sunny skies, we will see our highs near the average of 89 degrees through Friday. On Sunday, skies stay sunny, and we will see our highs rise back into the upper 90s.
Texas public safety chief says Uvalde shooting investigation will include internal review of all DPS officers who were on scene
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigation into the Uvalde elementary school shooting will include an internal review of the actions taken by every DPS officer on the scene to determine whether they should be referred to the inspector general for investigation, Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Thursday. “Every...
Mostly clear and average temps for a couple of days
Happy NewsChannel 21 Day at the Deschutes County Fair, Central Oregon!. Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds stay with us through the night. That smoky haze is likely to remain in many areas until the wildfires are contained....
