Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business

Last week, I mentioned the new stage at the Spartansburg Community Fair. I should give you a bit of recent history. In 2019, the Spartansburg Community Fair board of directors began exploring the possibility of constructing a new stage pavilion for the 100th anniversary of the fair. The fair began in 1921, but thanks to the 2020 COVID shut-down, the 100th anniversary was put off to this year. The directors thought it might be possible to do the building of the new stage sooner but the cost of building materials skyrocketed.

SPARTANSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO