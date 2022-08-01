Wedding Venue in Waterford Creating Lasting Memories for Erie Couples: Giving You the Business

Read on www.erienewsnow.com
Food and brew couple bringing back The Tavern on the Square
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Work is underway to reopen The Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington. But new owners have taken over and announced online they will restore, renovate and then open doors in 2023. Matt and Maggie Noble are food and brew experts with plans to bring back the beloved landmark.
Chef Lisa’s ready-to-go meals now at Erie Food Co-op
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local health food grocery store and a local chef have teamed up to offer ready-to-go meals. Erie Food Co-op now has ready-to-go meals from local chef Lisa “Chef Lisa” Heidelberg. The vegetarian, seafood, or protein (meat) meals are complete meals with entree and sides, and the meals are prepared and ready to […]
Erie's Upcoming Fall Events Feature a Variety of Concerts
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY - September 27. The Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at Seneca Resort & Casinos on August 6th is postponed due to illness. However, Dirty Honey, who was scheduled to open, will now put on a free concert in their place starting at 8 pm. For more...
I Believe Gala Celebrates the Erie School District
The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Erie Public School District, the "I Believe Gala", took place Friday night at the Ambassador Center. The Breeze Band provided the musical entertainment. This event benefits various Erie School District projects and initiatives . The 2022 "A" stars also received recognition. The...
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
Erie Singer & Songwriter Entered in the Opening Act Competition
An Erie singer/songwriter has a chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, but she needs fan support to make it happen. Amber Otto, or Cookie, as she's known, performed today at voices for Independence in Millcreek. Cookie is among 10 finalists in the Opening Act competition, where fans vote choose...
Free Vin Etching Event Hosted by AAA on Peach Street to Fight Car Thefts
AAA East Central is providing a free Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Etching in Erie today, the goal is to deter would-be thieves. At the VIN Etching event, technicians will administer an acid-based solution to permanently etch a vehicle's VIN on the windows. The solution light marks the glass, but does...
Diverse Erie Helps Small Business Owners Apply for Grants
Businesses in disadvantaged areas of Erie County are eligible for some big financial boosts, because of a new grant program from Diverse Erie. Applying for grants can be confusing, especially for new business owners, so Diverse Erie is hosting a string of workshops to help business owners get grants. The...
Meadville community gathers to pray for missing Crawford County woman
Efforts to bring Candice Caffas home continue Wednesday, but this time with a moving service. Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a […]
Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
Meadville Cold Case: Search for missing woman reignited 41 years later
A Meadville woman is exhausting all available resources with hopes of finding her mother who went missing 41 years ago. Alison Duiker is going the extra mile and then some to find her mother Lonene Ray Rogers after she disappeared. Rogers was a mother of two before she disappeared on January 7, 1981. Duiker, Lonene […]
Erie Blues & Jazz Festival to Celebrate 30 Years this Weekend
The 30th annual Erie's Blues & Jazz Festival is coming up this weekend in Frontier Park. The festival runs Friday through Sunday. Friday night will feature a limited performance and food lineup. Saturday will be dedicated to blues, and Sunday will showcase jazz. Festival organizers said they pride themselves for...
Largest Broadway in Erie Show Announced for the Upcoming Season
Broadway in Erie and the producers, NAC Entertainment, announced the shows for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This season will be the biggest season in the Warner Theatre's 41-year history, largely due to the multi-million dollar renovations that were completed. The President and Founder of NAC, Albert Noccioliono, said the renovation...
Flagship Niagara League Confirms Brig Niagara Will Continue Sailing
After rumors began circulating online that the state organization Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Committee would be permanently docking the Brig Niagara soon, some were concerned about the ship's future. However, after a volunteer meeting today, those rumors were dispelled. "It sounds like everyone is committed to keeping her sailing, there...
City of Sharon warns people about sticker scam
That seller is allegedly telling people that the money goes to the city.
Overnight fire damages E. 19th St. home
A fire heavily damaged a home in the City of Erie overnight. The first calls went out for a fire in the 1100 block of East 19th Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night. According to the firefighters on scene, when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the upper windows of the home. They […]
Old Union City Dinor Demolished Under New Beautification Project
In Union City, a long-time landmark is coming down today. The Old Union City Dinor, and an adjacent building have been flagged for demolition, under their new gateway beautification project. The dinor, an old railroad dining car, was originally built in 1926. The Corner Dinor was a robust business for...
Spartansburg sets stage for fair’s 100th anniversary
Last week, I mentioned the new stage at the Spartansburg Community Fair. I should give you a bit of recent history. In 2019, the Spartansburg Community Fair board of directors began exploring the possibility of constructing a new stage pavilion for the 100th anniversary of the fair. The fair began in 1921, but thanks to the 2020 COVID shut-down, the 100th anniversary was put off to this year. The directors thought it might be possible to do the building of the new stage sooner but the cost of building materials skyrocketed.
Grove City Premium Outlets announces three newcomers
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Simon Property Group announced that Starbuck’s Coffee, Versona and Forever 21 will soon be joining the retail mix at the Grove City Premium Outlets. According to an announcement, Starbuck’s and Versona, a women’s apparel and accessories store, are both slated to open in late August.
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
