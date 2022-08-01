Read on www.wessonnews.com
Related
WAPT
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
WLBT
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A resident of Pelahatchie, Mississippi, has been named as a defendant in a $300 million, multi-country “textbook pyramid and Ponzi scheme.”. Cheri Beth Bowen, 44, is one of 11 charged by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly creating and promoting the scheme centering around the crypto trading company, Forsage.
Mississippi police chief sued by former detective. Suit alleges ‘illegal activity’ by police chief over Black Lives Matter protests.
A former detective with the Brookhaven Police Department is suing the city and Police Chief Kenneth Collins for wrongful termination “based on illegal activity by the Brookhaven Chief of Police.”. The suit, filed July 29 in federal court by Latoya R. Beacham, alleges she was forced to leave the...
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 5 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
mageenews.com
Magee Police to Receive New Uniforms
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Earlier in the year, the City of Magee Board of Aldermen voted to purchase new uniforms for the City Police Department. The uniforms are ordered and should arrive in 6 weeks. Each office will have 4 short sleeve shirts, 1 long sleeve shirt, 5 pants, and a jacket. Chief Shane Little presented Blake Welborn’s name for full time hire. The board approved the request.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Chief: Officer-involved shooting details not released pending MBI probe
NATCHEZ — Authorities have declined to release details about a July 18 incident in which a woman with a knife was shot when police officers responded to a suicide call. The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released, nor have the specifics of the officer’s interaction with the woman.
UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
WLBT
Sheriff Jones, Hinds County Board of Supervisors ‘disappointed’ in Raymond jail takeover ruling
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - However, the Hind’s County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Tyree Jones were not pleased with the ruling. “While we respect the Court’s decision, we are disappointed in it,” the press release read. The decision was handed down on July 29 and comes...
WAPT
Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
WAPT
'We object to the boil-water notice,' Jackson mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city objects to the latestboil-water notice issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health. "We object because we do not feel it is consistent with what is taking place," Lumumba said Monday during a news briefing at City Hall. The...
Mississippi police: Armed and dangerous suspects arrested with community’s help
Two suspects considered armed and dangerous are behind bars as a result of tips from the public. Thursday, the Brookhaven Police Department announced it was looking for two men. Travis Antonio Brinson was wanted in connection with a shots fired call Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Pine Haven Trailer Park. Brinson...
WAPT
Jackson shooting victim not cooperating with police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a shooting victim isn't cooperating with investigators. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with Jackson Police says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. According to Hearn, the man underwent...
WLBT
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison...
WAPT
Former JPD officer found guilty in beating death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former JPD police officer was found guilty in the death of a Jackson man. Anthony Fox's trial started last week and wrapped up Thursday. Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Fox was accused of pulling...
Former Jackson police officer found guilty in connection to death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was found guilty in connection to the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. On Thursday, the jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He will be sentenced in two weeks. Two other police officers, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley, were charged in connection […]
Comments / 0