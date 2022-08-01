ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
thelocalvoice.net

Ole Miss Pharmacology Graduate Student Building a Legacy Through Research

Cellas Hayes is first Ole Miss student in 35 years to receive NIH fellowship. Cellas Hayes‘ journey in science and research began as a college sophomore. “I was simply searching for an on-campus job and research experience to strengthen my medical school application,” said Hayes, a graduate student from the Scott County community of Ludlow in the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee

Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Education
Oxford Eagle

OHS students, parents fired up against school dress code

Students at Oxford High School are taking a stand against the school’s dress code, calling it “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Oxford Schools let back in for the 2022-2023 year on Monday, Aug. 1, and OHS students were faced with a dress code that banned clothing past a certain length. For students, that meant they could not wear skirts, shorts, or skorts and rips or tears above their mid-thigh.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msa#Mississippi College#Arts And Letters#Haitian#Union College#French#Africana Studies#Mfa#Creative Writing#Pre College Program#Kweli Journal#Indiana Review#Texas Review#Torch Literary Journal#Fields Magazine
DeSoto Times Today

The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around

Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
HERNANDO, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha County History

• 15 years ago, Aug. 9, 2007 – The big news was the election. Out of 15 races, only the Sheriff’s contest would require a runoff between Lance Humphreys and Jamie Caldwell. In what was described as one of the hardest fought races, Daryl Burney defeated challenger Tina Stevens.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
hottytoddy.com

OPD Welcomes Future K9 ‘Elko’ to the Force

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a donation to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday during its regular meeting; however, this donation wasn’t the kind that comes in the form of a check. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen presented the department’s newest K9, “Elko” to the Board and Mayor Robyn Tannehill....
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Graduate Hotels Now Offering Short-Term Home Rentals

Graduate Hotels recently announced the launch of Graduate Homes, a premium short-term rental offering with properties available to be booked in Oxford for stays beginning in the fall. Specializing in university-anchored markets, Graduate Homes offers travelers an elevated guest experience and local homeowners the opportunity to earn additional income during...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven

Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lee’s Body Still Not Found a Month After Disappearance

Thursday will be four weeks since Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing after leaving his Campus Walk apartment wearing a robe and slippers. Two weeks later, a Grenada man and recent Ole Miss grad was officially charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary

The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy