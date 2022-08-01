ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

AZFamily

85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
PEORIA, AZ
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted

Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
phoenixmag.com

July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?

Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location

A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley

Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning. —RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?. —OUTAGES: Over 12,000 without power amid morning monsoon storms. Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros

The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022

FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed

There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.

