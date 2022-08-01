www.goodyearaz.gov
AZFamily
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
AZFamily
Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Fast-growing Goodyear celebrates opening of new downtown area
The city of Goodyear is the ninth fastest growing city nationwide, and on Aug. 1, the community is celebrating the grand opening of its new downtown space. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has more.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
Peoria Bashas closed indefinitely after partial roof collapse
Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a Bashas supermarket in Peoria.
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location
A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy monsoon storms slam the Valley
Heavy monsoon storms are causing problems across the Valley Thursday morning. —RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood?. —OUTAGES: Over 12,000 without power amid morning monsoon storms. Over an inch of rain has fallen in less than an hour in some spots as the storms slowly push through.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros
The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Phoenix New Times
Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed
There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
