Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform

Watch Slipknot play new single The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time
Slipknot played The Dying Song (Time to Sing) for the first time last night in the Czech Republic, dismiss break-up rumours
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
Sid Wilson’s Old Slipknot Mask Gets Animatronic, Sings Along at Show
The facial disguise that Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson wore amid the masked metal band's We Are Not Your Kind era over the last few years has seemingly come to eerie, animatronic life sans its host musician. That's how it appears when the mask sings along during a Slipknot show. Fans...
Hatebreed Announce ’20 Years of Perseverance’ Fall Tour With Bodysnatcher + Dying Wish
Hatebreed have announced that they're going on tour this fall with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish.These dates will be part of the band's special '20 Years of Perseverance' U.S. tour. Hatebreed are celebrating their album Perseverance's 20th anniversary with a headlining tour. They're jumping from their summer 'Weight of the False...
Wage War Play Impromptu Acoustic Show for Fans After Weather Cancels Gig
Stormy weather forced the metalcore rockers Wage War out of their gig supporting headliners Three Days Grace in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last week. By the time the storm cleared, however, Three Days Grace were still able to perform their set on Saturday night (July 23). Still, Wage War fans who stuck around got a surprise gig from the band.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
After 12 years, flights between Phoenix and this Southwestern city are taking off again
Flights from Arizona to a New Mexico city known for Native American culture and adventurous experiences have resumed for the first time in more than a decade. Advanced Airlines, which offers flights to 14 locations in five states aboard 30-seat commuter planes, just introduced a new route between Phoenix and Gallup, New Mexico.
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ at Rock Werchter Festival
Metallica first performed at the Rock Werchter festival on July 4, 1993, which just so happened to be the final stop on their tour for the "Black Album." That epic night included a massive setlist that opened with "Creeping Death," included an instrumental medley of "Orion," "To Live Is to Die" and "The Call of Ktulu" and ended with two huge encores that wrapped up with their cover of Anti-Nowhere League's "So What."
Taipei Houston (ft. Lars Ulrich’s Sons) Drop Noisy Debut Single ‘As the Sun Sets’
By now, many Metallica fans know that co-founder Lars Ulrich's two adult sons, drummer-guitarist Myles Ulrich (23) and bassist-vocalist Layne Ulrich (21), have their own rock band called Taipei Houston. This week, the duo released their debut single as Taipei Houston, the noisy alt-rock banger "As the Sun Sets." It...
Here Are the Most-Replayed Scenes in Slipknot’s ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Video
Music videos can be a really powerful way to boost the creativity of a song, not that Slipknot really need much other than their masks to be visually captivating. The video for their latest track "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" wasn't super complex, but fans obviously found some scenes more intriguing than others.
Lamb of God’s ‘Omens’ Title Track Isn’t as Ominous as It Sounds
Lamb of God have unleashed the song "Omens." It's the blistering title track from the band's upcoming studio album. A music video accompanied it on Thursday (July 28). But Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe differentiated in a statement between real omens — or just ominous events — and the choices we make for ourselves, imbuing the track with what could be taken as a personal exhortation on how to view the world.
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Air Canada Express flight returns to Toronto after windshield cracks
A plane bound for the US had to return to Toronto after windshield cracks were spotted while the aircraft was in flight.The Air Canada Express flight departed Toronto Pearson Airport for Charlotte in North Carolina on Tuesday (2 August).The aircraft got as far as Lake Erie, just short of Canada’s border with the US, before the pilots made the decision to turn back.“Shortly after departing Toronto Pearson International Airport, the flight crew noticed cracking in the right-hand side window,” said Lauren Dunn, spokesperson for Jazz Aviation LP – the airline operating the flight on behalf of Air Canada under the...
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
Charles Lloyd Trios: Ocean review – a rich mix from a master enchanter
The saxophonist, flautist and early global-music pioneer Charles Lloyd has been entrancing audiences worldwide for more than 60 years, as well as travelling widely in his own fertile imagination to cultures way outside his jazz origins. But the west coast has felt like Lloyd’s spiritual home since he was a teenager in 1956 LA, studying Bartók by day and jamming with the then undiscovered Ornette Coleman at night, or playing and hanging out with the Beach Boys during his midlife 1970s-80s withdrawal from jazz. In 2018, three decades after his triumphant comeback, Lloyd chose a beloved Santa Barbara venue close to his California home to record his 80th birthday album: 8: Kindred Spirits (Live from the Lobero).
A Band Named Silly Goose Raided Festival Parking Lot + Got Added to the Bill
Hard work and persistence are two of the many ingredients for success, which is something a young band named Silly Goose learned last weekend at Inkcarceration in Ohio. The group raided the festival's parking lot, and ended up being added to the bill as a result of their determination. Silly...
Totally Dangerous Mosh Pits
Are you brave enough to run into these insane mosh pits? Check out the video below for some wild action from metal concerts and festivals. Few bands can bring a pit more brutal than Dagoba at a European festival. The band is especially infamous for creating some of the longest and most impactful walls of death you’ll ever see, and thanks to cinematic festival footage, you can see the full intensity of Dagoba’s fans.
Watch Two More Hair Metal Icons Star in Short-Term Loan Commercials
Does your love of rock outweigh your collateral? No problem! Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt have got you covered with another pair of hair-metal themed commercials from short term loan king Dollar Loan Center. You may remember Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was the...
Steve Morse Officially Leaves Deep Purple to Care for Wife, Band Issues Touching Statement
After being in the band for 28 years, guitarist Steve Morse has officially left Deep Purple in order to care for his wife Janine, who has stage 4 cancer. He shared a message with the fans and his bandmates expressed their support in a lengthy, touching statement. In late March,...
