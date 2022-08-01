Who’s Ready to Laugh? 11 MORE Comedy Shows Coming to Boise 2022

Read on powerboise.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Boise Scares Up Spooky Fun at Upcoming Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention
Over the last few days, the "spooky season" memes have started following you around social media. You know the ones we're talking about!. Right now you're in that weird place between being sad that summer is coming to an end and the overwhelming urge to pull out your Halloween decorations. Well, August 12-14, you have the perfect reason to give into that urge. The Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention is returning to the Red Lion Boise Downtowner for its second annual event.
Want To Go On the Best Kind of “Blind Date” At a Boise Bookstore?
I’ll be the very first one to admit: as someone who is recently single, the thought of going on dates is horrifying. Honestly, dating again in general does not sound fun. The awkwardness, the uncertainty, the formidable small talk… Gross. So believe me when I say that when...
Boise Reacts to Late Night Beyonce Album Release
It didn't take long for the entire globe to react to news of new music coming from Beyonce. The queen hasn't released any new music since 2016 and with one of the most passionate fan bases in the world--the dream for many came true. Minutes after dropping her single "Break My Soul" it could be heard from radio stations, bars and nightclubs, and just about anywhere there was a speaker or a headphone--that's the power of Beyonce.
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horror Movie That Takes Place in Boise is Now Streaming
Alright, so right off the bat, I'll tell you that this movie will only serve two purposes if you're living in Boise. The first is it's original purpose, which is to scare you because that's what horror movies exist for. The second purpose it can serve is to make you laugh at the way the Old Idaho Penitentiary is portrayed in the 2021 film 'Paranormal Prison' which is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
These Restaurants Have The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise!
When it comes to crafting the spiciest chicken sandwiches around, these local restaurants kick it up a notch!. Agendas? There aren't any. Biases? Probably. But because these chicken aficionados stand to gain little more than the glory of voicing their spicy opinion in a local Facebook food forum, we're cool with it.
The Greatest Dog Sport of All Time is Coming to Nampa This Weekend
If you’re a dog-lover, you’re going to love this sport that’s sweeping the nation and you can take it all in this weekend in Nampa. The Treasure Valley Diving Dogs are back this week and will be competing over at the Idaho Center Auto Mall. According to the website for North American Diving Dogs, the event begins at 9 AM from Monday through Friday and takes place at 5605 E. Gate Blvd in Nampa at Treasure Valley Subaru. The best part? This event is absolutely free.
10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!
Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why is it so easy for people to completely overlook Boise?
Seriously, why are we so forgettable/under-appreciated? This is kind of an open letter/opinion piece I guess, because recently I’ve noticed some things that really aren’t fair to Boise, and I wanted to write about it. I follow a lot of the artists/concerts that come through the Boise area,...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Idahoans Are Absolutely Losing Their Minds Over a Facebook Post
The internet is a beautiful, magical and strange place. So much can be found on the internet: an abundance of information, connectivity with people near and far, and (unfortunately) a fair amount of drama and conflict between users. We’re not sure if it’s the anonymity of being behind a keyboard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
Award-Winning Fresh Lobster Was Coming To Boise Now That’s Been Put On Hold
Even the freshest lobster in the country won't be fresh if you have to wait for it long enough. Here in Boise, we've got no choice but to keep waiting for what's allegedly "the world's best lobster roll." We've just learned that Freshies Lobster Co. will not be coming to...
5 Family-Friendly Events For National Night Out in Boise
It’s the first Tuesday in August which means it is officially National Night Out and Boise certainly shows up. According to the website for the City of Boise, National Night Out will consist of roughly 46 parties and is intended to:. Raise crime and drug awareness. Increase support or...
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
Anniversary of Crazy Idaho Animal Stories, Nampa Gator and Goatpocalypse
2 years ago Nampa Police Department got a call for help claiming that a man found a giant alligator under his camp trailer in his yard. Obviously they were a little doubtful, as hello we are far from swamp lands. After all most of the Nampa police have never even seen a gator in real life.
How the Popular Venue Got Its Name (Ford Idaho Center History)
With recent events happening at the Ford Idaho Center, hosting Kenny Chesney and Carly Pearce, and with concerts like The Chicks, Backstreet Boys, and Morgan Wallen on the way... I was wondering more about how this popular venue got its name. I started digging, and it turns out it was...
Idaho Dubbed One of the Least Friendly States in America
We hate to say it, but we’re not overly surprised to see our beloved state on this list. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when the shift in attitude began, but something in Idaho has definitely changed in the last twelve years. At least in Boise. When we moved here, everyone we met was warm, kind and welcoming. People were quick to tell you about their favorite places to eat, recreate and shop. We weren’t afraid to post something humorous on social media, because most people would get it.
International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa
If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0