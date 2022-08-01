Read on z975.com
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
What to expect on Election Day, and where all the candidates stand
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Election Day is Thursday for the Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at precincts across the county. On the ballot are primary elections for governor, Congress and state House, and the general election...
$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized 116 personal and business checks, 76 credit/debit cards, cash, computers, smart phones, firearms and a specialized post office box key following an investigation into a fraud scheme that led them to Nashville. During the execution of a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus and truck crash on Sango Road, no children injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pickup truck and a school bus with children on board collided Friday morning on Sango Road. At about 11:20 a.m., the vehicles crashed near 360 Sango Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Wojnarek. “Children were on the bus and...
