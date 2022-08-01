Rattlers Lead SWAC With Three Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-Americans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO