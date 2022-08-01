ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rattlers Lead SWAC With Three Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-Americans

 3 days ago
Rattlers Have Four Named to the BOXTOROW Preseason All-American Team

DURHAM, N.C. | The preseason All-American honors continue to come to the Florida A&M football program as linebacker Isaiah Land, wide receiver Xavier Smith, defensive back BJ Bohler, and kicker Jose Romo-Martinez were named to the BOXTOROW Preseason All-American Team. Isaiah Land earned BOXTOROW Preseason All-American honors after a career...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

RAC Boys 2.0 Set Big Expectations for 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Jelani Berassa is entering year five with the Florida A&M football team alongside quite a few athletes in his position group. The wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator recalls Xavier Smith's arrival as a non-scholarship walk-on and David Manigo's reserved demeanor. Berassa can also recount those early one-on-one conversations with Jah'Marae Sheread where the two discussed future aspirations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tigerdroppings.com

TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State

The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Fall Camp Updates and Malik Feaster Film Breakdown

The past week has been a busy one for the Florida State Seminoles. A recruiting showcase resulted in the commitment of two defensive backs in 2023 Jabril Rawls and transfer Malik Feaster, ground was gained with top-level targets like linebacker Blake Nichelson and Hykeem Williams, and football officially kicked off with the start of fall camp.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
texasmetronews.com

Another King with a Dream and a Purpose

Tallahassee has a crime problem and Dallas native Royle King, Jr. is the man recently tapped to turn things around for Florida’s Capital. Joined by the Mayor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, School Superintendent and other partners at a press conference Monday, King was introduced as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

NOAA: Above-normal hurricane season still anticipated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the Atlantic hurricane season will likely still be above-average, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans announced Thursday morning. In an updated forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a conference call that the Atlantic basin will have 14-20 named storms...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins

Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

