Rattlers Lead SWAC With Three Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-Americans

Rattlers Have Four Named to the BOXTOROW Preseason All-American Team
DURHAM, N.C. | The preseason All-American honors continue to come to the Florida A&M football program as linebacker Isaiah Land, wide receiver Xavier Smith, defensive back BJ Bohler, and kicker Jose Romo-Martinez were named to the BOXTOROW Preseason All-American Team. Isaiah Land earned BOXTOROW Preseason All-American honors after a career...
RAC Boys 2.0 Set Big Expectations for 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Jelani Berassa is entering year five with the Florida A&M football team alongside quite a few athletes in his position group. The wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator recalls Xavier Smith's arrival as a non-scholarship walk-on and David Manigo's reserved demeanor. Berassa can also recount those early one-on-one conversations with Jah'Marae Sheread where the two discussed future aspirations.
Xavier Smith is One of 35 Named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List
CHICAGO, Ill. | Florida A&M football's electric Xavier Smith earned more preseason accolades as he was one of 35 players in the nation named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List. Smith is one of four attending an HBCU and one of seven wide receivers. Xavier Smith was named to...
FAMU OC Joseph Henry brings SEC Experience to the Highest of Seven Hills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a lot to be excited about ahead of this football season if you’re a FAMU Rattler fan. Not least of which, the Rattlers are featuring a new Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach. That would be Joseph Henry who brings a wealth of experience to this program.
WATCH: Deuce Spann on developing at wide receiver and making big plays
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Deuce Spann, who began his collegiate career playing quarterback, spoke on the transition to his current position over the past couple years. He also discussed turning in big plays during preseason practice. The complete video interview is below:
Florida State announces official addition of Malik Feaster
The move was announced on Thursday afternoon.
TV Commentators Assigned To LSU's Season Opener vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers will open up the 2022 College Football season vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC and calling the game will be Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy. Katie George will be reporting from the sidelines.
LSU vs. Florida State: ESPN reportedly assigns broadcasting crew for season opener
The broadcasting crew for LSU and Florida State is reportedly set, and it’s a well-known trio of Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported on the Sept. 4 matchup that will be played in the Superdome in New Orleans and broadcast on ESPN.
Fall Camp Updates and Malik Feaster Film Breakdown
The past week has been a busy one for the Florida State Seminoles. A recruiting showcase resulted in the commitment of two defensive backs in 2023 Jabril Rawls and transfer Malik Feaster, ground was gained with top-level targets like linebacker Blake Nichelson and Hykeem Williams, and football officially kicked off with the start of fall camp.
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland joins ABC 27 Sunrise team
Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland comes to Tallahassee from KPAX in Missoula, Montana where she was the Chief Meteorologist.
Another King with a Dream and a Purpose
Tallahassee has a crime problem and Dallas native Royle King, Jr. is the man recently tapped to turn things around for Florida’s Capital. Joined by the Mayor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, School Superintendent and other partners at a press conference Monday, King was introduced as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
NOAA: Above-normal hurricane season still anticipated
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the Atlantic hurricane season will likely still be above-average, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans announced Thursday morning. In an updated forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a conference call that the Atlantic basin will have 14-20 named storms...
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
Crawfordville shoppers line up ahead of new Publix opening
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of people lined up to be the first shoppers at the newly opened Publix just off Highway 319 in Crawfordville. The parking lot was full, the inside of the store was packed and Wakulla residents say they’re happy to finally have a Publix in their neighborhood.
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
Foresters working to contain ‘once in a career’ Southern Pine Beetle infestation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend’s treasured pine forests are under attack. For the first time in recent memory, the Southern Pine Beetle is on the hunt, killing acres of pine trees, according to foresters working to push back. Senior Forester Emily Martin works to protect the Wakulla...
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
