Read on thewesternnews.com
Related
Weasel Fire grows to more than 2,000 acres
The Weasel Fire blew up Thursday and went from about 200 acres to more than 2,200 as of Friday afternoon as winds from the Southwest drove it into the Flathead National Forest and Canada. According to Kootenai National Forest officials, the fire made an extended run northeast toward Frozen Lake. The fire continues to burn in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain. The Kootenai and Flathead National Forests and Canadian Fire Managers are coordinating suppression efforts. Fire managers' plans are to continue providing for firefighter and public safety as well as protecting the Weasel Cabin, Wam Lookout, and other natural resources....
Weasel Fire burning in Lincoln County grows to 1,100 acres
The Weasel Fire is now burning 1,100 acres on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka in Lincoln County.
Locals, Forest Service see hope for interface forest management
You’ll have to forgive Bruce Vincent’s enthusiasm when it comes to the potential he sees for the Kootenai Complex Project. “It’s a game changer,” Vincent exclaimed at the July 27 Lincoln County Commissioners meeting. “After 40 years of jaw jacking, it’s huge. It’s the biggest positive news here in three decades.” For Vincent, it’s been nearly 20 years since his family’s logging business closed down and he’s hopeful his family could return to it some day. $19.3 million for forestry work in the Kootenai Complex Project, which includes Libby, Troy, Eureka, Stryker, Fortine and Trego, is coming to Lincoln County as a result...
Large Adult Grizzly Bear Euthanized in Northern Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BOUNDARY COUNTY - On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Idaho Fish and Game staff in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County, near the town of Porthill, ID. The decision to euthanize the bear came after a series of livestock losses in the area due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sharren Jeanette Cohenour
Sharren Jeanette Cohenour, 82, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022, in Ventura, California, with her family by her side. She was born May 6, 1939, to Orton and Stella Vinson in Harlow, Montana. They resided in Colorado until moving to Libby in 1956. Sharren met Gene Cohenour (Pee Wee) during the summer of 1957 and they were married on Aug. 22, 1958 in Troy, Montana. They were together for over 58 years before his passing in June 2015. They have three children, Morna Taminich (Nick) of Ventura, California. Michelle Lamey, of Libby, Montana, and Mark Cohenour (Debbie) of Libby, Montana. They have...
Sheriff's Office blotter
The law roundup is compiled from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office incident log. It is not meant to serve as an exhaustive account. July 29 10:15 a.m. An officer responded to a noise complaint on Spencer Road, Libby. 11:29 a.m. An officer answered a call about an injured cat on the Montana 37 bridge. 3:56 p.m. A child custody dispute at Happy’s Inn led to an officer response. 4:02 p.m. An officer checked on the welfare of two dogs at a location on Farm to Market Road. 4:43 p.m. Montana Highway Patrol and a Lincoln County Sheriff’s officer responded to a traffic crash, without injuries, at milemarker 47 on U.S. 2. 5:11...
Bonner County Daily Bee
BCSO: Speed, alcohol to blame for fatal boat crash
After an extensive investigation, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has concluded that a June 28 boat accident on the Pend Oreille River near Thama was caused by excessive speed likely complicated by gusty winds reported in the area at the time. Evidence indicates the boat was traveling about 100...
Gun assault alleged in incident between couple and truck driver
A Lincoln County man is accused of a gun crime after an incident involving his partner and a truck driver last month on U.S. 2. Charles Fernley Woods Jr., 67, of Libby, is charged with felony assault with a weapon, one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of a communication device Woods Jr. pleaded not guilty to all three charges on July 25 in Lincoln County District Court. According to the probable cause statement by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Derryberry, he responded to a location on Either Way North and learned that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stalking case dismissed after Libby man dies
A Libby man accused of stalking a local grocery store employee was dismissed last month after he died. Keith Archer Carlson, 76, faced one felony count of stalking, but according to court documents filed July 26 by Lincoln County Attorney Marcia Boris, the case was dismissed after his death. He was arrested on March 25, 2022, after numerous incidents that allegedly began in the summer of 2021. According to court documents, Carlson allegedly approached a woman who worked at the store and asked her to have coffee. She told the request was inappropriate and the behavior was unacceptable. Carlson told the woman...
Lincoln County woman named to state advisory council
A Lincoln County woman has been named to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Conservation District Advisory Council. According to a news release from the state, Kathleen Johnson of Fortine has been named for northwest Montana out of the Lincoln County Conservation District. The former Resource Conservation Advisory Council (RCAC) was reauthorized July 1 and has been revamped with a more focused purpose and renamed the Conservation Districts Advisory Council (CDAC). Johnson and six others will serve on the council for the next two years. Other members include Blaine Conservation District’s Greg Jergeson of Chinook in northcentral Montana; Missoula District’s Robert Schroeder of Florence in western Montana; Cascade District’s Gayla Wortman of Cascade, and Lower Musselshell District’s Steve Tyrell of Lavina in southcentral Montana; Treasure District’s Judi Knapp of Hysham, and Richland District’s Richard Iversen of Culbertson in eastern Montana.
Renee Rucker
Renee Rucker, 59, sadly left us way too soon, on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Montana. She was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Nov. 17, 1962, to Ted and Thelma Bricker. Renee had many interests including reading, beading, crochet, cribbage, pool, horseback riding, collecting antiques, fishing, going to concerts, animal rescue and so much more. The animal that touched her heart the most was ferrets, she rescued many over the years which gave her so much happiness. She was preceded in death by her husband Joel Rucker Jr., parents Ted and Thelma Bricker, brothers Mark and Gordon Bricker. She is survived by daughter Nicki Switzer, Kalispell; son Jason Switzer, Libby; son Joey Rucker, Libby; grandchildren Justice Switzer, Bozeman; Cavan Switzer, Kalispell; Cheyenne Mott, Kalispell; brothers Rick Bricker (Susan), Minnesota; Ted Bricker (Donna), Idaho; a sister Laura Sundquist (Randy), Washington, and many other family and friends and her companion dog Segar. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Kootenai River Stampede PRCA Rodeo results
Here are the results from last weekend’s Kootenai River Stampede PRCA Rodeo at J. Neils Memorial Park in Libby. In barrel racing, Brittney Barnett of Stephenville, Texas, was first. Tayla Moeykens of Three Forks was second and Heidi Schmid of Kalispell was third. In ladies breakaway, Livingston’s Brittany Schweigert was first, Choteau’s Charley Yeager and Glen’s Hailey Garrison was third. In steer wrestling, Bozeman’s Brice Everette Patterson was first followed by Will Powell of St. Ignatius was second and Ross Mosher of Augusta was third. In team roping, the duo of Brad Yerian and Brandon Yerian of Corvallis, Montana, were first while Delon Parker of Worden and Justin Viles of Cody, Wyoming, were second. In third was the Washington team of Riley Miles Eres and Colton Wallen. In tie down roping, Coltin Rauch of Essex was first, Cut Bank’s Chad Johnson was second and Manhattan’s James Ramirez was third. In saddle bronc, Roberts’ JC DeSaveur was first, Fromberg’s Jesse Kruse was second and Libby’s Jason Perry Colclough was third. In bareback riding, Patterson won it while Helena’s Sam Petersen was second and Tucker Zingg of Crow Agency was third. In bull riding, Stanford, Montana’s Luke Gee and Wyatt Covington of Omak, Washington, didn’t score.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forest officials ready to proceed with South Yaak Fire salvage
The fire did its damage, now it’s time to clean up the mess. The Kootenai National Forest has issued its notice and finding of no significant impact for the South Yaak Fire Salvage Project. The South Yaak Fire was detected on July 13, 2021, on the Three Rivers Ranger...
Troy man helps save teens from fiery wreck
A Troy man is credited for helping save the lives of two teens who were caught in a fiery wreck on U.S. 2 and Walsh Road earlier this month. Levi Lawson, 26, said he was traveling down the highway with his family after a visit to Whitefish when he came upon the accident July 10 at the intersection. He pulled his car over while his wife stayed in the car and kept an eye on their twin 2-1/2-year-old girls. He first checked on the occupants of a Toyota Highlander that had accidentally pulled out in front of a northbound Subaru because their...
Ray M. Hammons
Ray M. Hammons, 86, passed away from complications due to a fractured hip at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana, on July 25, 2022. He was born in Eureka, Montana, on July 10, 1936, to Hedge and Anna Hammons. He was raised in Ural, Montana, and Warland, Montana, graduating from Libby Senior High School in 1954. In 1957, he met and married Darlene Fairchild and they stayed that way for over 64 years. Together they had three daughters, Donna (1958), Debbie (1960), and Dianna (1970). After graduating high school, he briefly work at his brother's mill, and then for the railroad. In his 36...
Butte man takes plea deal after ninth DUI charge
A ninth felony conviction will likely net a Butte man a hefty fine in Lincoln County. William Francis McDaniel, 61, signed an Alford plea, formally pleading guilty to one felony amended charge of criminal endangerment, on July 25 in District Court. McDaniel was charged with DUI in July 2021 after a law officer saw him driving erratically in Libby. McDaniel, who wore an orange T-shirt with the phrase “Safety First” on it at his court appearance, has had plenty of experience with DUI charges. According to court documents, McDaniel has eight DUI convictions between 1988 and 2008. Many have occurred in Silver Bow County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geraldine (Geri) C. Todd
Geraldine (Geri) C. Todd peacefully passed away in her sleep July 28, 2022. She had been living at the Extended Care Facility in Bonners Ferry since suffering from a stroke in 2022. Geraldine was born on Sept. 4, 1927, in Southern Pines, North Carolina. She spent her childhood there and later moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she met her husband, Robert. They then moved to Somerville, Jew Jersey, where they raised their family and moved to Troy in 1977 after retiring. Geri enjoyed playing bridge and other card games and was tough to beat in a rummy game. She was an inveterate stamp collector and participated in fund raising for the community. Geri was preceded in death by her husband Robert and son-in-law Frank. She is survived by Brian (Vicki) in Troy, Debbie (Patrick) in Missouri, Eileen (John) in Oregon, Pam in Troy, Kevin in Troy, six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Services are to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Church in Troy. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Eureka woman convicted of drug crime accused of probation violation
A Eureka woman convicted and sentenced for possession of methamphetamine more than two years ago is back in the Lincoln County Detention Center on alleged probation violations. District Court Judge Matt Cuffe sentenced Teresa Carr Mocko, 59, to five years, with three suspended, in December 2019. She pleaded guilty to possession in November after authorities arrested her on Sept. 26, 2019, after learning she was frequenting known drug houses, according to court documents. Authorities found a bag containing about two grams of methamphetamine tucked into her bra and two pens converted into snort tubes, court documents said. Mocko’s probation officer in Cascade County,...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
360
Followers
421
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0