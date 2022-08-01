Here are the results from last weekend’s Kootenai River Stampede PRCA Rodeo at J. Neils Memorial Park in Libby. In barrel racing, Brittney Barnett of Stephenville, Texas, was first. Tayla Moeykens of Three Forks was second and Heidi Schmid of Kalispell was third. In ladies breakaway, Livingston’s Brittany Schweigert was first, Choteau’s Charley Yeager and Glen’s Hailey Garrison was third. In steer wrestling, Bozeman’s Brice Everette Patterson was first followed by Will Powell of St. Ignatius was second and Ross Mosher of Augusta was third. In team roping, the duo of Brad Yerian and Brandon Yerian of Corvallis, Montana, were first while Delon Parker of Worden and Justin Viles of Cody, Wyoming, were second. In third was the Washington team of Riley Miles Eres and Colton Wallen. In tie down roping, Coltin Rauch of Essex was first, Cut Bank’s Chad Johnson was second and Manhattan’s James Ramirez was third. In saddle bronc, Roberts’ JC DeSaveur was first, Fromberg’s Jesse Kruse was second and Libby’s Jason Perry Colclough was third. In bareback riding, Patterson won it while Helena’s Sam Petersen was second and Tucker Zingg of Crow Agency was third. In bull riding, Stanford, Montana’s Luke Gee and Wyatt Covington of Omak, Washington, didn’t score.

LIBBY, MT ・ 22 HOURS AGO