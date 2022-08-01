How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch

Read on www.benzinga.com
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Benzinga
China Retaliates Against Taiwan After Pelosi Visit: What It Means For Semiconductors, Other Key Sectors
China imposed a new set of commercial sanctions on Taiwan on Wednesday as an apparent retaliation after the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi visited the island country on Tuesday as part of an official Indo-Pacific tour in the face of aggressive warnings from Chinese officials. China’s newly...
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Taipei Says 'Preparing For War' As China Launches Live-Fire Drills In Eastern Taiwan Strait
Xi Jinping's army reportedly launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday. What Happened: The Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted long-range live-fire shooting training in the Taiwan Straits, state media CGTN reported on Thursday. It also carried out precision strikes...
Zelenskyy Seeks Xi Jinping's Support To End Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping to end the Russia-Ukraine War. Zelenskyy said his country had consistently sought close ties with China in the years preceding the conflict and urged Beijing to bring the fighting to a stop.
Benzinga
Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert
Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle
A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
Russian Economy Faces Catastrophic Crippling, Yale University Study Says
Russian officials, particularly President Vladamir Putin, have said that the economy is holding up, despite strong sanctions from the U.S. and European countries. But some leading economists said that is not the case. According to a report from CNBC, sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February...
Russia-Ukraine war ‘about to enter new phase’ as Russian forces gather in the south, UK intelligence warns – live
UK’s Ministry of Defence says troop build-up could be in anticipation of Ukrainian counter-offensive or for a new assault
War, Acreage Surprises Lead To Volatility In Grain Markets
The USDA’s June Acreage report showed less acreage planted in soybeans and more in corn than was expected in the spring. Ag producers had additional crops risks to contend with this season, including a war, ongoing pandemic and heightened inflation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s June Acreage report revealed...
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Benzinga
Brittney Griner Fate Decided In Moscow: Guilty Of Drug Charges, Receives 9 Years In Russian Prison
Olympian and NBA champion Brittney Griner was found guilty on drug charges, concluding a month-long trial in Russia. She has been sentenced to nine years of jail time in a Russian penal colony. Griner's lawyers told CNN that they plan to appeal the sentence, viewed. by many as draconian. A...
NBA・
Benzinga
Nasdaq Edges Higher; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 32,737.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 12,674.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 4,151.02. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
Manufacturing’s coming home: UK fashion boss champions ‘reshoring’
On a hot summer’s day in Derbyshire, Christopher Nieper is worried about getting cloth from Shanghai to his factory in the former mining town of Alfreton. For three months over the spring and early summer he had a container full of fabric stuck in the port of Shanghai while the Chinese city was locked down because of Covid. Eventually, to avoid waiting any longer, he paid an extra €5,000 (£4,200) to have it air freighted, first to France, and then on to the East Midlands.
Sea Bags Sails Through Uncertain Times
Sailing season is in full swing and accessories brand Sea Bags is reining in the benefits. In fact, despite continued inflationary pressures that have caused many consumers to rethink their spending habits, the Portland, Maine-based brand — which makes handmade, sustainable bags and other home decor, such as outdoor pillows and doormats from recycled sails — has grown during the pandemic.
Speak For Taiwan Or Lose Moral Authority To Speak Out About Human Rights, Says Pelosi — As Japan's PM Agrees To Work Jointly For Taiwan Strait
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday in Tokyo said that China would not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there as Japanese PM Fumio Kishida agreed to work jointly to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: Pelosi, who is on the final leg...
Where Does Elon Musk Lean Politically? Tesla CEO Discusses Voting, DeSantis And 'Big Brother'
Elon Musk was recently asked on the Full Send Podcast whether he leans politically conservative as of late. The Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO then asked whether he comes off as a conservative. When the hosts mentioned that Musk is a billionaire supporting conservatives like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Musk reiterated praise for the Republican governor (he previously opined that DeSantis could 'easily win' the presidency in 2024).
