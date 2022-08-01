ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Duolingo

Within the last quarter, Duolingo DUOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duolingo. The company has an average price target of $105.38 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $84.00.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Lowe's Companies?

Lowe's Companies's (NYSE:LOW) short percent of float has risen 5.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.94% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Coinbase Short Sellers Take $363M Hit, Making It A 'Certain Squeeze Stock'

It’s been a rough year for Coinbase Global Inc COIN investors, with the stock down more than 64% year-to-date overall even after a big 41.2% gain this week following a new cryptocurrency deal with BlackRock Inc BLK. While Coinbase bulls celebrate the long-awaited good news, Coinbase short sellers are...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Abbott Laboratories

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Abbott Laboratories ABT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
Benzinga

Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket

Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Benzinga

Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn

As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
