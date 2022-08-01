Read on www.benzinga.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
Dow Jumps 350 Points; Crude Oil Drops Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.09% to 32,748.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.07% to 12,604.96. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.26% to 4,142.83. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.5% on Wednesday....
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Analyst Ratings for Duolingo
Within the last quarter, Duolingo DUOL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duolingo. The company has an average price target of $105.38 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $84.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Lowe's Companies?
Lowe's Companies's (NYSE:LOW) short percent of float has risen 5.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.94% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Coinbase Short Sellers Take $363M Hit, Making It A 'Certain Squeeze Stock'
It’s been a rough year for Coinbase Global Inc COIN investors, with the stock down more than 64% year-to-date overall even after a big 41.2% gain this week following a new cryptocurrency deal with BlackRock Inc BLK. While Coinbase bulls celebrate the long-awaited good news, Coinbase short sellers are...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Abbott Laboratories
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Abbott Laboratories ABT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. – HYZN
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon Motors" or the "Company") HYZN for potential violations of the federal securities laws. After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that "the...
Why Is Yellow Trading Higher By 33%: Here Are 48 Stocks Moving Premarket
Missfresh Limited MF shares rose 112.9% to $0.2450 in pre-market trading after dropping 7% on Wednesday. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA shares rose 100.6% to $6.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday. Samsung Biologics and the company recently announced the completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Recession Investing: 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks For a Downturn
As the healthcare industry absorbed enormous amounts of profits during the Covid-19 pandemic, many healthcare companies will be increasing shareholder distributions to entice investors to buy their stock. With the S&P 500 down roughly 13% year-to-date and the average dividend yield in the healthcare industry at 1.58%, there are many...
