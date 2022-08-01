ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees

Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Miller
Person
Ryan Sherriff
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Jayson Stark
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
ClutchPoints

The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash when they acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Angels received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez, with many deeming it a light return. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski revealed why the club didn’t offer […] The post The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Boston Red Sox#Reds#Rumor#Painter Abel

Comments / 0

Community Policy