Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Gio was initially 'completely pissed off' after Mets trade deadline
Gio explained that he was initially “completely pissed off” about the Mets lack of moves at the trade deadline, but he has since calmed down.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed
The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash when they acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Angels received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez, with many deeming it a light return. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski revealed why the club didn’t offer […] The post The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
Christian Vazquez's bizarre last moments as a Red Sox
The last moments of Christian Vazquez’s tenure with the Red Sox were unforgettable, with the catcher choosing to take batting practice even though he was on the verge of being traded.
Phillies’ Bryce Harper throwing again, taking dry swings
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is taking steps toward his return to the lineup. He’s been plagued by two injuries:
Phillies Draftee Begins Career with Four-Hit Day
One of the Philadelphia Phillies recent draftees began his career with a bang.
Max Patkin, ‘Clown Prince of Baseball’, Buried in Collingdale Cemetery
Max Patkin.Image via Wikipedia. Max Patkin enjoyed a long career as an entertainer in baseball, writes Irwin Cohen for JewishPress.com. Known lovingly by many as the Clown Prince of Baseball, the Paoli man saw his first game as a child with his Hebrew school class. Years later, he become a pitcher in the minor leagues.
