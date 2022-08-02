11 Times Candace Cameron Bure Was Super Controversial Or Got Into Drama With Other Celebs

Related
‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Stands Up for Her Mom Amid Feud With Pop Star
Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has her mom’s back as a feud boils with pop star JoJo Siwa. On July 25th, Siwa joined a social media challenge that asks people to name the rudest, nicest, and coolest celebrities they’ve ever met. And in hers, she dishonored Bure with the title of rudest.
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Shoots Down Misconceptions About How She Lands Acting Roles
There are likely some big perks to having a famous mother. However, for Natasha Bure, daughter of TV star Candace Cameron Bure, one of these perks does not include getting special attention for any role. In fact, Natasha Bure notes, the reality is “quite literally the opposite.”. In a...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Rosie O’Donnell and girlfriend Aimee Hauer make their red carpet debut
Rosie O’Donnell and her new girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, made their red carpet debut Saturday. The former “The View” co-host and Hauer posed for photos at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, where they could be seen smiling as they wrapped their arms around each other.
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Son on the Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son. On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin Keough on the second anniversary of her son's death. "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos
Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
Savannah Chrisley Posts About Being An Independent Woman As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley is quickly learning that sometimes, all you have is yourself. As her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, face up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and more, the 24-year-old is reminding herself she has what it takes to make it on her own.
Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Know Their Baby’s Gender (Exclusive)
It was date night on the red carpet at the ESPYS for “DWTS” couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who just revealed they’re expecting their first child!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the pair, who shared that they found out the baby’s gender. Though...
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
Why JoJo Siwa Thinks Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Will Make the "Best Mom"
Watch: JoJo Siwa GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 PCAs. JoJo Siwa's reaction to Jenna Johnson's pregnancy news may deserve a perfect 10. On July 15, the Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed she is expecting her first child with Val Chmerkovskiy. And while fans were quick to congratulate the couple, one partner was extra thrilled to hear the news.
'Sister Wives': Here's the Scoop on Robyn and Kody Brown's Relationship Status
Fans of the hit TLC series Sister Wives are well aware that the show's relationship dynamics can get pretty ... interesting at points. Focusing on the lives of Kody Brown and his "sister wives," the show takes a deep dive into polygamy and and implications within the Mormon community and beyond.
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Sends Condolences To Paul Sorvino’s Daughter After His Death
Actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch is adding her voice to the many who have offered condolences after the death of Paul Sorvino. Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, shared the sad news with the world on Monday. McCormick would share her thoughts in reply to Mira’s original announcement on Twitter. Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Meet Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Son Zane for the 1st Time: Photos
All in the family! Just a few weeks after Sharna Burgess gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, the baby boy had already met her Dancing With the Stars costars. “Baby Zane stole my heart last night,” season 30 champ Daniella Karagach gushed via Instagram Stories...
Reba McEntire And Former ‘Reba’ Co-Star To Reunite For New Lifetime Movie
Reba McEntire is getting ready for another reunion with her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. They are set to star in a new Lifetime movie called The Hammer, inspired by the true story of Judge Kim Wheeler. Reba will play lawyer Kim Wheeler, nicknamed “The Hammer,” as she is appointed...
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
