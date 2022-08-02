ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

11 Times Candace Cameron Bure Was Super Controversial Or Got Into Drama With Other Celebs

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cxwmy_0h0wTgws00

This week, Fuller House actor Candace Cameron Bure made headlines after JoJo Siwa called her the "rudest celeb." This isn't the first time Candace was involved in drama or controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlnNM_0h0wTgws00
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Here are 11 times she found herself in hot water or drama:

1. For starters obviously, when we found out WHY JoJo called her the "rudest celeb." It was because Candace said no to taking a photo with JoJo Siwa at the Fuller House premiere:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNV1X_0h0wTgws00

Candace said JoJo said to her on the phone, "'I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

@candacecbure / Via Instagram: @candacecbure

2. When Candace was on The View and defended a bakery that refused to make a cake for a lesbian couple:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJlDC_0h0wTgws00

"I don't think this is discrimination at all. This is about freedom of association. It's about constitutional rights, it's about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to still choose who we associate with," Candace said.

ABC / Via youtube.com

3. When Candace faced backlash from fans because Candace followed Donald and Melania Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Candace Owens, and other controversial figures on Instagram:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7rYl_0h0wTgws00

She defended herself on her IG story. "It doesn't mean I agree with everything they say or do."

@candacecbure / Via Instagram: @candacecbure

4. When Matthew Koma called out Candace for using the song "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen in her Fourth of July TikTok:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xt8Q8_0h0wTgws00
@winnetkabowlingleague / Via tiktok.com

5. When Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg were having a conversation about the Oscars' #OSCARSSOWHITE controversy, and a seemingly disinterested Candace turned to Joy and said, "Hi, Joy. How are you?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmM8n_0h0wTgws00

Whoopi snapped back, "Well, you know what, I talk about God, you gotta about these damn movies."

ABC

6. And then literally left the show right after, but claimed it was because she had the flu:

I left the show today b/c I didnt feel well, not because of the discussion. Saw the Doctor- low blood sugar &amp; tested positive for fluB. 🤒

@candacecbure 06:16 PM - 19 Jan 2016

7. When Candace faced backlash for making a seductive TikTok about the Holy Spirit, set to Lana Del Rey's "Jealous Girl":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cCLa_0h0wTgws00

Candace apologized . "A lot of you thought it was weird. I'm sorry. That was not my intention," she said. "So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress. I was trying to be strong, not sexy. So, I guess that didn't work."

@candacecbure / Via tiktok.com

8. When Candace was controversial — to Christians — after she posted this pic of her husband grabbing her boob:

Candace defended the pic. "We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."

@candacecbure / Via instagram.com

9. When Candace made headlines for recommending the controversial book On Becoming Baby Wise to costar Jodie Sweetin:

The book has been condemned by the American Academy of Pediatrics, as it details an infant program that has been associated with dehydration and a failure to thrive.

@candacecbure / Via instagram.com

10. When she commented on Kristen Bell 's Instagram, which called for gun control legislature after the Parkland shooting over "thoughts and prayers":

“How about instead of diminishing prayers (which are powerful), you re-caption ‘in addition to prayers’ here is something really great," Candace commented. Kristen never responded .

Instagram: @kristenanniebell

11. And lastly, when Candace controversially wore a shirt that uses a drag queen phrase...

@candacecbure / Via instagram.com

...which caused Bianca Del Rio to call her out with this repost:

"IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC REPUBLICAN KNEW," Bianca captioned the photo. Candace responded, "Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I'm not homophobic."

@thebiancadelrio / Via instagram.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Koma
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Jojo
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Bianca Del Rio
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Lana Del Rey
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Legislature#Fuller House#Abc Via#Ig
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy