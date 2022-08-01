REPORT: DeMar DeRozan Signs New Deal to Remain With Nike

www.slamonline.com
BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets
According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, "Kevin Durant is expected to meet with" Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Land Just Outside List of NBA’s Most Dominant Stars
The Chicago Bulls may not have the most dominant stars this side of the Milky Way. But they do roster two players who orbit that stratosphere. That duo, of course, is Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, neither of whom cracked Bleacher Report’s list of the three most dominant NBA stars at each position.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Mavs Donuts: 'Skinny' Luka Doncic; Durant Meets with Nets Owner on Trade
On the anniversary of birth of the NBA, Dallas Mavs Donuts ...
Minnesota Timberwolves 10 Best Sneakers This Season
Ranking best sneakers worn by Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season.
Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
Looking Back at Kristaps Porzingis’ Tenure with Mavs
As the offseason rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Realistic', Says NBA Analyst
The Kevin Durant saga remains a hot topic around the NBA, as nobody knows what will happen with the player after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June. It's been a month full of rumors and speculation regarding KD's future, but so far, nothing has happened with the player.
DeRozan Signs New Four-Year Deal with Nike
Coming off a monstrous year in his first season in a Chicago Bulls uniform, DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike. The deal will keep him as the face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic shoe line, per Shams Charania. The five-time All-Star has always played in Kobe’s,...
As NBA Investigates, Fans Mock New York Knicks Front Office
The signing of former Dallas Maverick's guard, Jalen Brunson for 4 years at a total of $104 million, should be an acquisition that New York Knicks fans are happy about. However, the bumbling franchise always seems to make easy things much harder. Now the NBA is investigating the the Knicks' front office handling of the free agent signing and fans are taking the opportunity to mock the franchise.
DeMarre Carroll Is Joining The Milwaukee Bucks Coaching Staff
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Milwaukee Bucks are adding former NBA player DeMarre Carroll to their coaching staff. Carroll has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets over his career.
Where's Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Top Guards?
Bleacher Report ranks the top guards in the league and the Mavs superstar is among the best.
James Harden Debuts Adidas Harden Vol. 7
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden worked out in his newest signature sneaker.
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony's Instagram Story On Tuesday
Carmelo Anthony posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday. The ten-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, and he has also played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers.
