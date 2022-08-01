ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: DeMar DeRozan Signs New Deal to Remain With Nike

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line

Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
DeRozan Signs New Four-Year Deal with Nike

Coming off a monstrous year in his first season in a Chicago Bulls uniform, DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike. The deal will keep him as the face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic shoe line, per Shams Charania. The five-time All-Star has always played in Kobe’s,...
