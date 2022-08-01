ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Big Country News

Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month

BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death

LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
OROFINO, ID
Kamiah, ID
Lewiston, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Kamiah, ID
Lewiston, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston family loses everything in house fire

LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston family lost everything in a tragic fire that burned down their multi-generational house. It happened just off of Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston. The fire broke out Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed the 6,900 square foot house within a matter of...
LEWISTON, ID
Randy Jackson
Big Country News

No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County

GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River

GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

28-Year-Old Clarkston Woman Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges, Including Intent to Distribute

CLARKSTON - A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Thursday evening on numerous drug charges, including intent to distribute. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, Shantell Green, of Clarkston, was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methamphetamines, Vyvanse pills and Amphetamine pills.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Missing Person: Kelli L. Duxbury

CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Kelli L. Duxbury was last seen by family approximately two weeks ago. Kelli is described as being 5'2" tall and approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Kelli may be driving...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry

DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Missing Person: Chelsie R. Hutchins

CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston

LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill

LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

