GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO