Idaho County Deputy Camron Killmar Among Six Idahoans to Receive Idaho Medal of Honor Later this Month
BOISE - During a ceremony scheduled to be held later this month in Boise, six Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor. The recipients are all law enforcement officers selected for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public. Deputy Camron Killmar with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office will be among the six recipients.
Clarkston Police Still Attempting to Locate Missing Woman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Broken Taillight Leads to Arrest of Riggins man for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - At about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, an Idaho County deputy was on routine patrol, when he observed a vehicle traveling on Johnston Cutoff Road with a non-working taillight. The vehicle then “bottomed out” and sparks were flying into the tall grass. The deputy stopped the vehicle for...
Post Register
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston family loses everything in house fire
LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston family lost everything in a tragic fire that burned down their multi-generational house. It happened just off of Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston. The fire broke out Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed the 6,900 square foot house within a matter of...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho animal shelter, Nez Perce Sheriff's Office sieze another 12 great danes from puppy mill
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A dozen more great danes have been recovered from the same location following a Nez Perce County Sheriff Office search warrant. Concerned citizens reportedly tipped the IARN off about the additional dogs. The total count has risen to 25 great danes after the siezure. "Yes,...
spotonidaho.com
Missing Person alert from Idaho County Sheriff's Office
The Idaho State Police is issuing an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. If you have seen the missing person, please call 911 or (208) 983-1100.
Woman Facing 12 Counts of Animal Cruelty After 12 More Great Danes are Rescued from Lewiston Residence, Bringing Total to 25
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant 1963 Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston that was done as part of an animal hoarding case investigation. The warrant was executed after the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, along with the Idaho Animal Rescue Network,...
No License Plate Leads to Meth Arrest in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - At around 7:00 p.m. Monday, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for having no license plates. After contact with the driver, it was determined his driving privileges were suspended. During a search methamphetamine was found. 26-year-old Darrin Miller, of Nezperce, was arrested for...
KLEWTV
Two families lost their home in wildfire off of Tammany Creek Road
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the families who lost their home during a fast-moving fire that broke out in a shop off of Tammany Creek Road on Tuesday evening. Katie Hollingshead created the page Wednesday morning for the Ortiz and Lamm families. "The fire was swift and...
Two Structures Lost in Tuesday Evening Fire on Tammany Creek Road, GoFundMe Set Up for Those Affected
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at just after 6:00 p.m., multiple fire units responded to Tammany Creek Road, near Rosenkrantz road for reports of a fire with heavy smoke showing. Lapwai Volunteer Fire Crews, Nez Perce County Fire and Wheatland Fire units all responded to the scene along...
Kamiah man Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Ditch Meth in River
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:45 p.m. on July 30, 2022, while on routine patrol, an Idaho County deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Woodland Road. During the traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and walked towards the riverbank and attempted to dispose of something by throwing it towards the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. The container bounced off a tree and did not go in the water. The item, later identified as a Tupperware type container, contained half an ounce of methamphetamine.
28-Year-Old Clarkston Woman Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges, Including Intent to Distribute
CLARKSTON - A 28-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Thursday evening on numerous drug charges, including intent to distribute. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, Shantell Green, of Clarkston, was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, oxycodone, methamphetamines, Vyvanse pills and Amphetamine pills.
Missing Person: Kelli L. Duxbury
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Kelli L. Duxbury was last seen by family approximately two weeks ago. Kelli is described as being 5'2" tall and approximately 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Kelli may be driving...
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun in Direction of Neighbors Residence
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at around 9:10 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch took a call from a person stating that her neighbor was shooting in the direction of their residence and that they could hear the rounds from a .22 caliber weapon hitting their home. As Idaho County...
23-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Burglaries in Elks Addition Area of Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 23-year-old Clarkston man who is the main suspect in multiple car burglaries in the Elks Addition area of Lewiston, ID has been arrested. The Lewiston Police Department began receiving reports of car burglaries in the area around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. In total, more than six reports came in for thefts from unlocked vehicles in the areas of the 3500 and 3600 blocks of Country Club Drive, the 200 block of Shiloh Drive, the 3400 block of Selway Drive, and the 3200 block of Meadowlark Drive. Among the items stolen were credit cards, cash and two pistols.
Barn Fire Spreads to Hillside Near Bottom of Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - Fire crews responded to the scene of a grass fire near the bottom of the Lewiston Hill Sunday night into early Monday morning. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says a fire was reported on 38th St. North, across the river from Clearwater Paper and north of US95/12, at a barn around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. The hay that was inside the barn caught fire and spread throughout the hill side.
