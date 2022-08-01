Read on www.iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Superior Court Report (August 4)
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman’s Office reported the following dispositions of criminal cases during the recent term of Superior Court in Iredell County:. ♦ Stephen Lazenby pleaded guilty to possess firearm by felon and received a sentence of 9-20 months in prison. ♦ Chino Smith pleaded guilty to Felony Larceny,...
TPD: Man charged with firing handgun into vehicle, home in Barium Springs neighborhood
A Troutman man faces charges in connection with an incident in the Barium Springs neighborhood in which a home and vehicle were damaged by gunfire. The Troutman Police Department announced the arrest of Dallas Johnson Norman, 47, in a news release Wednesday. TPD officers responded to Autumn Frost Avenue about...
Jason Wayne Bare
Jason Wayne Bare, 43, of Harmony, N.C., departed this world unexpectedly on July 29, 2022. Jason was born on October 23, 1978, in Forsyth County, N.C. He was the son of Lauren Bare Vogels and the late Wayne Dellinger. In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jessie W. Dellinger and Chuck Dellinger.
Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels
Joanne Bias Gilmore Samuels, 89, passed away on August 3, 2022, at Carolina Gardens at Rock Hill Assisted Living Facility in Rock Hill, S.C. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on December 5, 1932, to Paul Everett and Marie Blankenship Bias. Her two younger brothers, William Charles Bias and Davis...
Carl Raymond Bell
Carl Raymond Bell, 81, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on July 29, 2022, at his home in Iredell County. Raymond, as he was so lovingly known as, was born on April 15, 1941, in Wilkes County, N.C. He was the son of the late Coy Bell and Cora Souther Bell. In addition to his mother and father, Raymond was preceded in death by his five brothers, Kyle, Alvin, Seavon, Stevie, and James Bell; and a sister, Virgie Bell.
Iredell County Board of Elections reports official results from July 26 municipal races
The Iredell County Board of Elections conducted its canvass of the July 26 municipal elections on Friday morning. The board reported the following official results:. Council At-Large (2 seats) √ Kim Wasson: 1,541. √ Steve Johnson: 1,517. James Pressly: 1,512. Recount. In the Statesville Council race, third-place finisher James Pressly...
Johnny Ray Chambers
Mr. Johnny Ray Chambers, 54, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Iredell County on June 15, 1968, to the late John and Creola Patterson Chambers. Johnny was a high school graduate. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church....
Margaret Bell Coley
We are heartbroken to announce the death of our mother, Margaret Bell Coley, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully at the age of 82 at her home. She was born in Mooresville, N.C., on July 28, 1940, to the late Edgar Bell and Dorothy Boger Bell. Margaret...
Iredell-Statesville Schools officials welcome 172 new teachers, continue efforts to hire dozens more
Approximately 172 new Iredell-Statesville Schools teachers attended orientation at the Unity Center in Statesville on Wednesday. The annual event brings all of the new teachers from across the system under one roof to fill out forms, learn about district policies and to get motivated for the upcoming school year. “It’s...
Mooresville Dollar General fined for excessive price-scanning errors
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 61 stores in Alamance, Brunswick, Carteret, Catawba, Columbus, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union, Vance, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Yadkin counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.
Early bird deadline for Bright Ideas grants approaching for local teachers
Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from EnergyUnited. Educators who are interested in implementing a creative and innovative classroom project and submit their grant application for the cooperative’s Bright Ideas Education Grant program by August 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards in a statewide drawing. Teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.
Gilbert Lynn Mitchell
Gilbert Lynn Mitchell, 70, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Mr. Mitchell was born on December15, 1951, in McDowell County, W.Va., and was the son of the late Albert Mitchell and Bell Jewell Mitchell. Gilbert worked as a coal miner for many years and later as a mechanic. He loved fishing, working on cars and going to auctions whenever possible.
Iredell Health System named Healthiest Employer in Greater Charlotte
The Charlotte Business Journal recently named Iredell Health System the Healthiest Employer in its category in the Charlotte region in recognition of the nonprofit’s commitment to promote the health and wellbeing of the community and its employees. This is the third consecutive year Iredell Health System has been recognized...
Tax administrators advise Iredell commissioners not to delay countywide property revaluation
Iredell County Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches advised the Board of Commissioners to stick to the county’s property revaluation schedule despite some residents’ concerns about increased property values leading to a higher property tax bill. North Carolina law requires each county to conduct a...
Peggy P. Valentine
Peggy P. Valentine, 83, of Harmony, N.C., passed away on August 1, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Peggy was born on July 16, 1939, to the late Dock Holmes and Ruth Patterson Holmes. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; children, Gary Patterson and Melissa Hooks; brothers,...
Walker Morris Chapman
Walker Morris Chapman, 6, of Statesville N.C., passed away on July 31, 2022. He was born on January 12, 2016, to Steven and Emma Chapman in Bismarck, N.D. Walker was preceded in death by his sister, Arielle Chapman. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Steven Chapman and...
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (August 5)
Applications are being accepted online only. You must apply for open positions online by clicking the link below. For step by step instructions how to apply online, please click HERE. ♦ Airport Groundskeeper – Seasonal Airport. ♦ Airport Line Service Technician (Part-Time) Airport. ♦ Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Recreation/Parks. ♦...
City of Statesville completes sale of Historic Vance Hotel to the Rainier Group
The Historic Vance Hotel has officially been sold to the Rainier Group. The sale officially closed on Tuesday, according to the City of Statesville. City Council members voted 4-4 in May to sell the 100-year-old landmark to the Rainier Group for $47,000. Mayor Costi Kutteh cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the sale. A previous council purchased the hotel from the Estate of Thomas Wilson in 2012 for $475,000.
Mooresville Graded School District kicks off new year with high-energy convocation
Jason Gardner addressed hundreds of Mooresville Graded School District employees for the first time as superintendent on Wednesday. But Gardner, who was selected by the MGSD Board of Education to succeed Stephen Mauney, vowed that administrators, staff, students and community members would see plenty of him in the coming months and years.
