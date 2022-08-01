Time is running out for local K-12 teachers to apply for grants of up to $2,000 from EnergyUnited. Educators who are interested in implementing a creative and innovative classroom project and submit their grant application for the cooperative’s Bright Ideas Education Grant program by August 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards in a statewide drawing. Teachers can find the application, along with grant-writing tips and program information, on the Bright Ideas website at ncbrightideas.com.

