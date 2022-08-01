St. Louis-area candidate watch parties easily lead to political puns

Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis mayor to Black police group: You’re lying about civilian oversight bill debate
ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and the city’s Black police officers’ association got into a fight on social media this week after Jones said the group lied about its role in negotiating a plan to overhaul civilian oversight of the department. The back-and-forth followed Jones’...
City issues nuisance notice, condemnations for controversial downtown St. Louis lofts
ST. LOUIS — City officials this week issued a nuisance notice and condemned four units in a condo building that has been the subject of scrutiny for downtown-area crime, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the building’s lobby. A sign taped Thursday on the Ely Walker...
St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again
ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
Silicon Valley tech company opens downtown St. Louis office, aims to hire hundreds
ST. LOUIS — A Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company has opened an office in downtown St. Louis and has plans to more than double its local workforce. Scale AI, which already employs 215 people locally, moved from its office near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport to 1227 Washington Avenue to better connect with the region’s growing geospatial industry, said Mark Valentine, who leads Scale AI’s federal government business.
Festus man admits to stealing $854K from St. Louis employer
A Festus man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer in a series of schemes since 2017.
Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says
ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area’s alderman said. Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement...
Man walks into St. Louis police headquarters to say he killed a woman in Midtown
ST. LOUIS — A man showed up at St. Louis police headquarters on Friday morning and admitted killing a woman. Based on the man's account, police went to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Locust Street and found a woman dead about 9 a.m. Police said she...
Man fatally shot inside St. Louis apartment building
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the neck and killed Thursday night in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis. Royce Cole, 57, was found dead after 7 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, northeast of Newstead Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
Photos: Record rainfall again causes flash flooding in St. Louis region for third time in 10 days
Residents and businesses cleaned up again after another day of record-setting rainfall caused flash flooding in the metro area. Photos by Laurie Skrivan, Hillary Levin and David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Woman found dead in Midtown building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a Friday morning after a woman was found dead in Midtown St. Louis. The incident happened in the 2700 block of Locust Street near Beaumont Street just before 10 a.m. Police said a woman was found dead inside the building. No...
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Vehicle wanted in teen’s hit-and-run death in St. Louis
Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in front of Ted Drewes Friday in St. Louis City.
New area code announced for 314 region
A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
Alleged drunk driving incident kills pedestrian in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A woman previously convicted of multiple DWIs has been charged again with one that killed a man in south St. Louis in October 2021. According to a court document, Kristina Marie Jones, 38, was driving southbound on Hampton in the right lane as she approached Gravois when she hit Mark Hubbs at […]
Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.
ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
Police identify man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man killed two days earlier in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Quentin Quinn, 45, was shot and killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Blackstone Avenue. Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the...
Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged
ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
Federal guilty pleas in retaliatory drug murder in Dogtown
Two men from St. Louis County pleaded guilty Monday for their roles in a 2020 retaliatory drug murder in the Dogtown area.
Early morning shooting at St. Louis gas station
Police were at the scene of a shooting that was reported early Tuesday morning.
Woman shot during attempted carjacking at north St. Louis Walgreens
A woman was shot in the chest outside of a Walgreens in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Monday.
