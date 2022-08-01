ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis-area candidate watch parties easily lead to political puns

By Joe Holleman St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again

ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Silicon Valley tech company opens downtown St. Louis office, aims to hire hundreds

ST. LOUIS — A Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company has opened an office in downtown St. Louis and has plans to more than double its local workforce. Scale AI, which already employs 215 people locally, moved from its office near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport to 1227 Washington Avenue to better connect with the region’s growing geospatial industry, said Mark Valentine, who leads Scale AI’s federal government business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Elections
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Maryland Heights, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Manchester, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
tncontentexchange.com

Man fatally shot inside St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the neck and killed Thursday night in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis. Royce Cole, 57, was found dead after 7 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, northeast of Newstead Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Eric Greitens
KMOV

Woman found dead in Midtown building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a Friday morning after a woman was found dead in Midtown St. Louis. The incident happened in the 2700 block of Locust Street near Beaumont Street just before 10 a.m. Police said a woman was found dead inside the building. No...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Puns#Westport#St Louis County#Sheet Metal Workers Local#House Of Soul#Hampton I 44
kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
tncontentexchange.com

Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify man killed in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a man killed two days earlier in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Quentin Quinn, 45, was shot and killed just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Blackstone Avenue. Quinn was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX 2

Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged

ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy