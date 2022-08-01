Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Appointed New Back Staff Member Kevin Keij From Former Club Ajax

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Related
Soccer-Magic Mitrovic nets twice as Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw
LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace of goals was cancelled out by strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as newly promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw by in the sides' opening game of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
The Premier League’s opening weekend continues with four 3pm BST kick-offs. Join Rob Smyth for updates on those and more
Comments / 0