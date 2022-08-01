A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation

Read on khak.com
Elgin Farmer Brings Family Back On The Farm [PHOTO TOUR]
When driving through the countryside just outside of Elgin, it’s easy to miss the driveway for Wenger Family Farms. But those that know where they are looking are welcomed onto a farm that exemplifies care standards, not only to their animals but to the environment. On Thursday, Wenger Family...
Parents Suing Linn-Mar Schools Over Transgender Policy
Parents of students in the Linn-Mar school district have filed a lawsuit, suing the school district over its transgender student policy. KCRG reports that the lawsuit filed is from a group called Parents Defending Education. The lawsuit names the Linn-Mar school district and superintendent Shannon Bigard. Parents Defending Education is a nationwide parents' group that includes parents in the Linn-Mar district.
Lainey Wilson Updates Father’s Condition as She Returns to the Road: ‘I Have Seen the Power of Prayer’ [Watch]
Lainey Wilson's father has been facing down a "critical" health crisis over the course of the last week, which caused her to cancel several planned tour dates over the weekend. In a new update on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the country singer and Yellowstone actor reveals that she is returning to the road, and her performances on her upcoming dates will honor her dad.
TV is Making a Fortune Off Thursday’s Field of Dreams Game
The 2022 edition of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville is right around the corner, and it's a blockbuster as far as revenue is concerned. According to Sports Business Journal, Fox, which will be televising the game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, is raking in the cash. In mid-July, three-and-a-half weeks before the August 11 game, the network announced the game had already resulted in enough advertising to make it the highest revenue-generating baseball game in network history. Pretty impressive when you consider Fox routinely carries the World Series.
