A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation

The 2022 edition of the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville is right around the corner, and it's a blockbuster as far as revenue is concerned. According to Sports Business Journal, Fox, which will be televising the game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, is raking in the cash. In mid-July, three-and-a-half weeks before the August 11 game, the network announced the game had already resulted in enough advertising to make it the highest revenue-generating baseball game in network history. Pretty impressive when you consider Fox routinely carries the World Series.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO