PHOTOS: Red Hot Chili Peppers Bring ‘Unlimited Love’ Tour Back Home to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

rockcellarmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
NME
OFF! share new single ‘War Above Los Angeles’, detail new album and North American tour
Hardcore punk supergroup OFF! – which features ex-members of Black Flag and Burning Brides – have announced their long-awaited third album, ‘Free LSD’, with the first single ready to stream right now. Titled ‘War Above Los Angeles’, the new single carries a wild science-fiction narrative, and...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Ticket Prices Amid Backlash
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s much anticipated 2023 tour has faced one major point of contention with his adoring public: Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing.” Fans with access codes were offered tickets priced between $1,000 and $5,000, which became the subject of backlash on social media. Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau has now released a statement defending the tour’s ticket pricing model.
NME
Metallica give ‘Stranger Things’ and Eddie Munson shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica gave Stranger Things a shoutout at Lollapalooza, playing a clip of season four’s Eddie Munson on screens during ‘Master of Puppets’. The rock legends headlined day one of the Chicago festival Thursday night (July 28). They shredded through a setlist comprising ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and a cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’, before returning for an encore.
Taylor Hawkins Featured on New Song, Artist Speaks on Working With the Late Foo Fighters Drummer
Taylor Hawkins is featured on a new track by King Princess titled “Let Us Die.” It’s the first posthumous release from the late Foo Fighters drummer. There are sure to be many more, including more music with the band. Check out the official music video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ExbUZpoGc.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd: the ultimate track-by-track guide
A look at the musical intricacies of Pink Floyd's masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon. Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon is an unusual album in may respects, not least in that it's an avowedly uncommercial album with a huge commercial legacy. This wasn't Michael Jackson's Thriller, and album powered to enormous success off the back of multiple hit singles. Nor was it Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, an album of effervescent, deathless anthems that sound as fresh today as they did in the summer of 1977. It certainly wasn't a rock juggernaut like Bat Out Of Hell or Back In Black.
From Motörhead to Mötley Crüe: A History of the Umlaut—Rock's Most Peculiar Punctuation
For Mötley Crüe, inspiration struck—as it often does—while under the influence. It was the early 1980s, and bandmates Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, and Nikki Sixx were imbibing Löwenbräu beer, a German beverage. The umlauts in the name seemed to strike a chord with them.
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Lost’ Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Show Coming Out for First Time: Exclusive
Click here to read the full article. On April 14, 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival—fresh off of three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in less than a year—stepped onto the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first of two shows. Now, more than 52 years later, that concert by the revered rock band is being released in its entirety for the first time on Concord’s Craft Recordings on Sept. 16. The release serves as the audio companion to the Jeff Bridges-narrated documentary, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released on the same...
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne producer reflects on the “unique” way Randy Rhoads recorded guitar solos: “I’d look at him in astonishment”
Ozzy Osbourne’s producer, Max Norman, has reflected on the “unique” way that late guitarist Randy Rhoads would record his solos. Speaking with Guitar World, the producer notes that there was a “definite sense of occasion when it came time for Randy to record those main, middle-of-the-song solos,” he continues, “The way we did them was this: While Randy was rehearsing to record a particular solo, we didn’t sit around and listen to him; instead, we’d go up to the local pub for a few beers or whatever.
Comments / 0