Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named Best Burger in America by ‘Good Morning America’

By J. Bachelor
 2 days ago

Source: ABC – Paula Lobo / Radio One Digital


Uncle Bun’s Trill Burgers are taking the nation by storm, and now they are certified delicious by the Good Morning America crew.

B un B ’s Trill B urgers recently earned the title of b est b urger in America on Good Morning America ’s “United States of B urgers” competition.

Source: Craig Hlavaty / Radio One Digital


Accompanied b y Trill B urgers chef Mike Pham , B un B ( B ernard Freeman) competed live on national TV against Lucky’s Last Chance of Philadelphia, The Companion of Atlanta and
B abe’s Meat & Counter of Miami. Trill B urgers earned three of five votes from the judges panel of celebrity chef Gina Neely , former NFL star Tiki B arber , former NBA star Jalen Rose , WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil and ABC’s Sam Champion – receiving votes from Neely, Rose and O’Neil – to take home the Golden B urger Trophy.

Source: ABC – Paula Lobo / Radio One Digital


“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” B un B said minutes after the show. “To b e in Times Square having won the b est b urger in America live on Good Morning America, it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this b rand. We just wanted to put in hard work and b e justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to b ring this b urger to America.”

The next stop for Trill B urgers is Rock The B ells music festival on Aug. 6 in Queens, N.Y., where it will serve its signature b eef and vegan smashburgers inside the Trill Mealz Hip-Hop Food Court curated b y B un B . Trill B urgers will announce its next Houston pop-up soon, with a b rick-and-mortar location in Houston on the horizon.

Source: ABC – Paula Lobo / Radio One

