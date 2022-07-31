(WGGB/WSHM) - The heat we’ve seen in recent weeks is impacting crops in western Massachusetts including grapes, but what does this mean for your favorite local wineries?. Larry Godard is a winemaker and owner of Mineral Hills Winery in Florence. Godard and his family have been running the Hampshire County winery for over a decade, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, the weather brings on a new challenge for the business.

