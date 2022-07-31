ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Drought conditions creating challenges for Florence winery

(WGGB/WSHM) - The heat we’ve seen in recent weeks is impacting crops in western Massachusetts including grapes, but what does this mean for your favorite local wineries?. Larry Godard is a winemaker and owner of Mineral Hills Winery in Florence. Godard and his family have been running the Hampshire County winery for over a decade, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, the weather brings on a new challenge for the business.
Friday afternoon news update

In this update, restaurants like Max’s Tavern are seeing more customers looking to get a seat out of the heat, we get answers on why there's not as many dirt bikes on the roads this summer, and a sewage alert was issued for the Connecticut River. Plus, Meteorologist Liam Murphy has your latest forecast.
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
Getting Answers: An update on sports betting in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A bill on sports betting in the commonwealth was approved by the state’s house of representatives and senate early Monday morning. Now, it awaits the governor’s signature. But, how long could it be before Baystaters are actually allowed to place sports bets in casinos?. Many...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
