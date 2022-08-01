PITTSBURGH -- Wednesday brought a major plot twist to the Josh Hader trade: The Brewers designated right-hander Dinelson Lamet for assignment. Lamet, who has a 9.49 ERA this season but is just two years removed from contending for the National League Cy Young Award in the shortened 2020 season, was one of four players acquired from the Padres for Hader, with left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. It was thought that Lamet would join the Brewers' bullpen to get guidance from a Milwaukee coaching and analytics staff that has had success with similar projects. Instead, Lamet is not part of Milwaukee’s plans.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO