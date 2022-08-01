Read on www.mlb.com
MLB
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
MLB
Revamped Padres flex in first game with Soto, Bell and Drury
SAN DIEGO -- They packed the place well before first pitch Wednesday night, lines stretching down Trevor Hoffman Way onto Tony Gwynn Drive, droves of brown-clad fans waiting for the gates to open. They came to see Juan Soto. They came to see the other newcomers, too -- Josh Bell...
MLB
Vargas makes huge impact in MLB debut
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before his Major League debut, Miguel Vargas emerged from the visiting clubhouse with a huge smile on his face and just one earring hanging from his left ear. He proceeded to chat with the media and then took some hacks on the field. Every step of the...
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
The reasoning behind Brewers' surprise DFA of Lamet
PITTSBURGH -- Wednesday brought a major plot twist to the Josh Hader trade: The Brewers designated right-hander Dinelson Lamet for assignment. Lamet, who has a 9.49 ERA this season but is just two years removed from contending for the National League Cy Young Award in the shortened 2020 season, was one of four players acquired from the Padres for Hader, with left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. It was thought that Lamet would join the Brewers' bullpen to get guidance from a Milwaukee coaching and analytics staff that has had success with similar projects. Instead, Lamet is not part of Milwaukee’s plans.
MLB
Vogelbach gives Mets grand boost at DH
WASHINGTON -- Whether fairly or not, much of the ink spilled over the Mets’ Trade Deadline strategy focused less on what the team accomplished and more on what it didn’t. The Mets did not acquire a catcher or a lefty reliever. They did not mimic the splashier moves of the Braves, Phillies, Padres and other National League rivals.
MLB
Ranking the top prospect hauls of all-time
The Trade Deadline is now in our rearview mirror, but boy did it not disappoint. A grand total of 47 ranked prospects changed teams in and around the Deadline, many in a flurry of activity in the waning minutes. Many of those trades involved bundles of prospects, and that got...
MLB
A World Series for Phillips in Baltimore? 'Freaking awesome'
ARLINGTON -- Few well-acquainted with baseball don’t already know the infectious personality of Brett Phillips. The new Orioles outfielder, acquired from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, did much to endear himself to Baltimore just in case anyone wasn't already familiar. "I'm here, and...
MLB
Cole outdone by Yanks' rumored Deadline target
NEW YORK -- On Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, there was a distinct sense of “what could have been” in the air. Less than 24 hours after MLB’s Trade Deadline passed, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and recent Mariners acquisition Luis Castillo toed the rubber in a matchup of two of the most dominant starters in the Majors. For weeks, it was rumored that the two could become teammates, making up a devastating 1-2 tandem that could have carried the Yanks well into October.
MLB
Kershaw (back) exits early, though Dodgers' momentum builds
SAN FRANCISCO -- Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited with low back pain before the bottom of the fifth inning of Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Giants at Oracle Park. As he warmed up to pitch the fifth, Kershaw felt his back tighten up after his penultimate warmup throw. He then tried to throw one more to test the back, but immediately motioned over to the Dodgers dugout. He left the game with trainer Thomas Albert.
MLB
Lynn, Abreu lift way to rain-soaked series win
CHICAGO -- The philosophy for success espoused by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is pretty straightforward. “You just got to go 1-0 every day,” Vaughn said. Mission accomplished on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Behind six solid innings from Lance Lynn and José Abreu’s three-run home run...
MLB
Here's why this rebuild should work out better
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are certainly Reds fans who have agita over seeing Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle and other veteran players shipped out for prospects ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. As the previous rebuild got underway in 2014-15, Cincinnati moved Johnny Cueto, Jay Bruce, Aroldis Chapman and others for less than stellar returns.
MLB
Deadline, roster adds prompt Red Sox to release Bradley
KANSAS CITY -- The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday as the club plans its course for what Boston hopes will be a robust final two months of the regular season. "It was the roster configuration," manager Alex Cora said. With Trade Deadline acquisitions and players coming...
MLB
Ohtani battles, but can't reach Nolan Ryan's record
ANAHEIM -- It was another solid performance from two-way star Shohei Ohtani on the mound against the A's on Wednesday, but he simply wasn't as dominant as he's been in recent starts. Ohtani allowed three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven in a...
MLB
Minasian: 'I always feel a sense of urgency' to win
ANAHEIM -- The Angels were busy at the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, making three separate deals that saw them trade outfielder Brandon Marsh, right-hander Noah Syndergaard and closer Raisel Iglesias for a group of prospects led by catcher Logan O’Hoppe, outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez and left-hander Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB
Castellanos has his moment as Phils pick up steam
ATLANTA -- It felt as good as it looked. Nick Castellanos extended his right arm into the air as he rounded first base in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday afternoon. His teammates in the visitors’ dugout went nuts. Castellanos smacked a two-out, go-ahead two-run home run to center field to move the Phillies back into the third NL Wild Card spot with a half-game lead over the Cardinals. It was his first home run since June 30.
MLB
'We're all frustrated': Emotions flare as Giants' slide continues
SAN FRANCISCO -- Umpire-manager-player confrontations are commonplace in baseball, but this particular one during the Giants’ 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park came with a twist. All parties -- San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler, home-plate umpire Phil Cuzzi and relief pitcher Jarlín García -- were actually in agreement about the overlying issue that caused the brief fracas.
MLB
Happy and relaxed, Rays cruise to decisive win
DETROIT -- After Brandon Lowe flied out to center field in the first inning Thursday night at Comerica Park, Yandy Díaz approached the Rays’ slugging second baseman in the dugout to deliver a good-natured jab. “I told him he doesn't have any power,” Díaz said, laughing, through interpreter Manny Navarro.
