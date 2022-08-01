Introducing Inside Carolina’s New Beat Writer: Adam Smith

Read on 247sports.com
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
Unique Differences Creating Tight QB Competition for UNC
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo discusses the strengths and contributions of Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell.
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
Defensive Back Jaylen Jones Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football continues to be as hot as the August sun and continue to add talented defensive prospects to its 2023 class as Butler (NC) Defensive Back Jaylen Jones committed to the Panthers on Friday. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Jones is a 6'0, 185lbs ball...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
VIDEO: Jahmile Addae breaks down defensive backs heading into fall camp battle
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae break down his group heading into fall camp at Tuesday's media day. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Top-100 QB Jayden Bradford reviews Penn State visit
It was his third visit to Happy Valley.
'I think he's real': Wright impacting UF roster through character and play
Clad in orange non-contact jerseys, a group of Florida players walked from the team’s indoor practice facility back towards Ben Hill Griffin Stadium where they spent spring practice time rehabbing their injuries with director of player athletic development Joe Danos. The group was comprised of players who were not...
LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp
LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
Four-star guard Jamie Kaiser breaks down his final three
Jamie Kaiser had one of the more successful grassroots seasons out of any prospect in the high school game. Now that the summer season has concluded, he announced that he is down a final list of three schools: Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia. “I took visits to all three programs and...
Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson getting opportunities from Day 1 in Syracuse football camp (videos)
Syracuse football opened preseason camp on Wednesday morning and jumped right into the competition with a goal-line period. Returning starting quarterback Garrett Shrader handled the first batch of reps, working with the first-team offense, but Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was next in line. The redshirt freshman is being evaluated...
Mike Gundy updates backup QB battle, wanting to play faster on offense
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy provides an update on the competition for backup quarterback between Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel, and wanting to play with more tempo on offense.
Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup
Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
Frost discusses Thompson as frontrunner at QB: 'His play has really, really risen since spring'
Nothing that will surprise probably, but when the head coach at Nebraska makes any sort of announcement confirming the direction of the quarterback race – well, everyone dutifully dictates it to the letter. With the Husker season opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, now 22 days away, junior Casey...
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry
It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
