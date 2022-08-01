ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Introducing Inside Carolina’s New Beat Writer: Adam Smith

By Ben Sherman
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says

Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
247Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Defensive Back Jaylen Jones Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football continues to be as hot as the August sun and continue to add talented defensive prospects to its 2023 class as Butler (NC) Defensive Back Jaylen Jones committed to the Panthers on Friday. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Jones is a 6'0, 185lbs ball...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Inside#New Beat#The Beat#The Burlington Times News#Unc#The Inside Carolina
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LSU football QB battle 2022: Brian Kelly reveals where Tigers' competition stands entering fall camp

LSU football practice is back. The Tigers kicked off fall camp this week with a quarterback battle lingering. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remain in competition with less than a month to go before the 2022 season kicks off Sept. 4 against Florida State. First-year head coach Brian Kelly explained, via Geaux247.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Four-star guard Jamie Kaiser breaks down his final three

Jamie Kaiser had one of the more successful grassroots seasons out of any prospect in the high school game. Now that the summer season has concluded, he announced that he is down a final list of three schools: Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia. “I took visits to all three programs and...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson getting opportunities from Day 1 in Syracuse football camp (videos)

Syracuse football opened preseason camp on Wednesday morning and jumped right into the competition with a goal-line period. Returning starting quarterback Garrett Shrader handled the first batch of reps, working with the first-team offense, but Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was next in line. The redshirt freshman is being evaluated...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Kirby Smart says 'last thing he's worried about' is Dan Lanning ahead of Georgia, Oregon matchup

Georgia and Oregon square off to open up the 2022 college football season in what is a high profile matchup cross country. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left the Bulldogs to take the Ducks head coaching vacancy this offseason, something Kirby Smart already moved on. He was getting ready to open fall camp in Georgia this week. Smart was asked how he was planning to face off against his former defensive coordinator since he had insider knowledge about the Bulldogs as Oregon will visit town Sept. 3.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry

It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy