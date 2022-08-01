ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church

By Bilal G. Morris
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgMRF_0h0vVI1x00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wzonu_0h0vVI1x00

Source: kali9 / Getty

R eligious institutions and places of worship have played an important role in the advancement of Black people in America. Throughout history, the Black church has been so much more than just a place of worship. For centuries it’s also been a source of inspiration and hope, especially during the vile days of American slavery. Many Black worshippers also believe that religion and the church have played vital roles in fighting racial discrimination. But that sentiment doesn’t seem to connect with younger Black Americans as it did with their elders.

According to a recent Pew Research Center study, young Black adults are less religious and less engaged in Black churches than older generations.

Black Millennials and Zoomers (Gen Z) pray less, are less likely to have grown up in a Black church, and are less likely to say religion plays an important role in their lives. They also attend fewer religious services, and those who do are less likely to go to a predominantly Black church.

Still, some of our greatest leaders have come from the pulpit of a place of Black worship and still are.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor. He took his sermons from the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, to the worldwide stage of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

King’s legacy inspired folks like Senator Raphael Warnock, who was also the Senior Pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, King’s spiritual home of worship.

Attending a Black church used to be mandatory for Black worshippers. But as time progresses further away from the days of segregation, so do the ideals that Black people should only attend a predominantly Black place of worship. This ultimately affects the influence of the Black church on the Black community.

According to Pew, 63% of the Black Americans who participated in their study said that if they were looking for a new congregation, it would be ‘not too important” or “not at all important” for them to find a congregation where most other attendees shared their race. Finding a congregation that is welcoming and that offers inspiring sermons was deemed a higher priority.

Although fewer young Black adults are seeking mental refuge in a Black church, most Black Americans still see the value in them.

The Pew study found that three-quarters of Black adults surveyed said that Black churches have played at least “some” role in helping Black people move toward equality – including three-in-ten who say Black churches have done “a great deal.”

There isn’t one main reason why younger Black Americans are skipping out on some places of worship. But times are certainly different, and what the church meant for Black people 100 years ago, doesn’t mean the same thing anymore.

SEE ALSO:

These 5 States Have The Lowest Life Expectancy For Black People

Sundown Towns Black People Should Be Aware Of


The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Young Black people changing their names and hair at work to ‘fit in’ with colleagues

Young Black people are changing their names at work and don’t feel comfortable wearing their natural hair, a new study has revealed. 22 per cent of young Black people reported changing their name on a job application to improve their chances of success, according to the largest ever survey of Black Gen Z Talent in the UK conducted by recruitment marketing agency, TapIn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#Black People#African Americans#Black History#Racism#American#Black Americans#Pew Research Center#Black Millennials#The Lincoln Memorial#Att
Essence

13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School

Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Voices: Black children deserve better than teachers who tell them to dream small

It’s the end of the academic year and this week children across the country will have received their school reports – but let’s not take them too seriously. Just look at Roald Dahl’s, whose supposed illiteracy led one teacher to liken him to a camel. School dropout Einstein was told that he would “never amount to anything”. John Lennon was “certainly on the road to failure”, according to one of his teachers. The late rapper and producer the Notorious B.I.G was told that he would probably become a garbage collector. Clearly, teachers sometimes get it wrong.But that’s a huge...
SOCIETY
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

116
Followers
257
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy