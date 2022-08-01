www.wdayradionow.com
Local Chiefs, Sheriffs fire up grills for annual cook off
(Fargo, ND) -- The 17th Annual Night To Unite Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off has a winner. This year's cook-off was hosted Tuesday by the Fargo Police Department at Lindenwood Park. Seven police and sheriff's departments were represented in the contest. Each chief or sheriff cooked one burger that was judged by a panel.
Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Workers at a restaurant in Moorhead are asking for support, saying an ongoing construction project is hitting the business hard. Thai Orchid says the construction on Center Avenue makes it difficult for customers to get to the restaurant, but they want people to know they are still open.
North Dakota Attorney General reviewing deadly shooting by Fargo Officer
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Attorney General's Office is reviewing evidence in the deadly shooting by a Fargo police officer in early July. Shane Netterville was shot on July 8th after officers responded to the 15-hundred block of 34th Street South after three men appeared to be dead inside a van in a garage. Court documents say Netterville drove the van at the officers and was fired at by Adam O'Brien. Netterville died later at the hospital.
Fargo Police release names of officers involved in Mapleton shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department are releasing the names of four officers involved in yesterday's shooting in Mapleton. The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired in Mapleton and set up a perimeter around the scene. During the incident, the Sheriff's Office requested assistance, and multiple agencies, including the four Fargo officers, responded to the area. Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner says an armed individual in the area was experiencing what he described as a "mental health crisis", which was eventually linked to the prior gunshots.
Moorhead Police investigate report of shots fired
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a north-side gas station. A check of dispatch logs showed police spent more than one hour on scene for reports of gun shots heard in the 1500 blk. of 11th St. N. around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a […]
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Man Armed With Rifle Shot And Killed By Officers In Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An officer has shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle in Mapleton, North Dakota. Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired after 10 a.m. in the area of 5th Street and 5th Avenue North. Officers arrived...
Moorhead Police investigating shots fired, seeking information from public
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Department is seeking information regarding reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 1500 block of 11th Street North due to a report of shots fired in the area. Officers were unable to locate anyone, including a victim of a crime. Officials spoke with the caller, who gave additional information to responding officers. No more information is known about the incident at this time.
Construction has been difficult for Fargo-Moorhead businesses
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Many people find road construction frustrating but it’s more than just a headache for local businesses. Workers at Thai Orchid in the Moorhead Center Mall posting on Facebook this has been their slowest season in their eight years of business. They are reminding people they are still open for dine in and carry out.
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
8-02-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:50 - Officer Rhonda Jorgensen - West Fargo Police Department - Night to Unite. 30:53 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. 47:25 - Aaron Sykes - North Dakota Cornhole (NDCH) LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae...
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year. Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. The lunch will go from...
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
