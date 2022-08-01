———— Next up is Purdue. Can a 29-8 season go down as a disappointment? Most Purdue fans would say yes after an 8-0 start and national No. 1 ranking had them dreaming of the Final Four. But the Boilers faded down the stretch, finishing the year just 21-8 including third place (14-6) in the Big Ten, and a Sweet 16 loss to St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Major roster losses now leave the fan base wondering how long they’ll have to wait for their next national contender.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO