University of Oklahoma Ranked Best College for Aviation
The University of Oklahoma has been crowned best college for aviation based on a detailed look into its professional pilot program. FLYING assessed and ranked the colleges based on five categories, awarding a maximum of 10 points for each:. ● Value. ● Facilities/Location. ● Fleet. ● Career Partnerships. ● Campus...
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
Big Ten roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Purdue
———— Next up is Purdue. Can a 29-8 season go down as a disappointment? Most Purdue fans would say yes after an 8-0 start and national No. 1 ranking had them dreaming of the Final Four. But the Boilers faded down the stretch, finishing the year just 21-8 including third place (14-6) in the Big Ten, and a Sweet 16 loss to St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Major roster losses now leave the fan base wondering how long they’ll have to wait for their next national contender.
Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire
Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
THOUSANDS OF MOTORCYCLES ARE HEADING TO STURGIS
YOU WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN MOTORCYCLES HEADING NORTH UP INTERSTATE 29 THIS WEEK. THE BIKERS ARE HEADED FOR STURGIS AS THE 82ND ANNUAL RALLY GETS UNDERWAY FRIDAY. BUSINESSES IN STURGIS ARE GETTING PREPARED FOR THE INFLUX OF THOUSANDS. CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE PRE-RALLY ATTRACTS A SMALLER CROWD THAN THE...
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
Westfield obtains two appraisals for Grand Park
The City of Westfield has obtained two appraisals for the Grand Park Sports Complex as officials consider selling the park or entering into a public-private partnership. Integra Realty Resources, based in Indianapolis, appraised the 387.75-acre parcel for $80 million, while a second appraisal by Charles R. Mills Jr. was for $90 million, according to the city.
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Paving and patchwork operation to start on or after August 5 on State Road 39 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces State Road 39 will be restricted under a flagging operation between U.S. 36 (Danville) and N. Co. Rd. 75 W. (Lizton) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays. The project is expected to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting.
Local Primary Election results by county
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Here is a more in depth list of local elections by city, county and township. Specific election information can be found by clicking on the links below. Allegan County: https://www2.allegancounty.org/Elections/Map/Report.aspx?qpid=WP-03-01280&jn=Allegan%20Township. Barry County: https://www.barrycounty.org/departments_and_officials/officials/county_clerk/election_results.php. Branch County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/052ecbf9-9ff7-4638-a9c9-18bccd5e814c. Calhoun County: https://elections.calhouncountymi.gov/August2022Primary/. Cass County: https://www.electionreporting.com/county/a93205cd-f3f6-48af-9d12-8425432dee96. Kalamazoo County:...
Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!
On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
Car Stuck in Wet Cement
The driver of a car failed to see fresh cement in the construction area on West State street in Hastings where construction is on going and drove into it and became stuck.
Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years
A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17, they’ve never had anything like this happen before.
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
